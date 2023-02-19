Another February day in the 60s

Perhaps Sunday in Washington might have followed in the footsteps of Saturday and veered away from our recent run of uncommonly warm winter days. But, no, Sunday seemed again infused with unusual warmth and the thermometer went back into the 60s.
Sunday, our eighth 60-degree day this month and our fifth in the past six, splashed hours of radiant brightness across our region during the long Presidents’ Day weekend.
Often dazzling in a blue sky amid a breezy scattering of thin white clouds, the sun in its brilliance seemed capable of causing many a window to open and many a sweater to peel off.
After all, spring has generally proved a popular season, but at this time of year, patience is often needed while awaiting it.
On average, not until March 30 does a Washington afternoon offer the same 62-degree warmth as Sunday’s.