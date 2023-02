Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

D.C. police officers responding to a call for “disorderly subjects” around 11:09 p.m. found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. They have not identified him yet. No other details were available Monday.