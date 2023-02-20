Virginians set to elect new member of Congress to succeed McEachin

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) will square off with Republican pastor Leon Benjamin on Tuesday as voters select their next member of Congress in a special election to fill the seat of Rep. A. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), who died in November. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight McClellan, a lawyer who has served in the Virginia General Assembly since 2006, is widely expected to prevail in the deep-blue, Richmond-anchored 4th Congressional District. Benjamin has run for the seat twice before and lost to McEachin last November by roughly 30 percentage points, weeks before McEachin died following a long battle with the secondary effects of cancer treatment

The outcome Tuesday has historic implications, with McClellan expected to become the first Black woman elected to represent Virginia in Congress; she or Benjamin would only be the fourth Black person elected to represent Virginia in Congress. McEachin became the third upon his election in 2016 after the district, formerly Republican, was redrawn after a federal court found the Virginia congressional map violated the Voting Rights Act.

Wes Bellamy, chair of the political science department at Virginia State University, a historically Black college in Petersburg, said McClellan’s long track record of public service within the district and her close relationship with McEachin will likely motivate voters to turn out for her. In addition, he said, “the historic aspect of her becoming the first Black woman to serve in this position is not to be taken lightly.”

Advertisement

“We still collectively have a very long way to go. I think we’re making strides — that’s clear, like being on the cusp of Sen. McClellan being elected to this 4th Congressional District seat. But make no mistake about it, there’s still a great deal of work to be done,” he said, noting that Lt. Gov Winsome Earle Sears (R) only became the first Black woman to serve in a top state leadership position in Virginia history last year.

Voters have a sharp contrast in the contest between McClellan, who ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2021 and whose legislative priorities range from protecting voting rights to abortion rights, and Benjamin, a conservative pastor who rails against what he calls “medical tyranny” during the pandemic and “critical race theory.” He has not previously held elected office.

McClellan has described the importance of bringing diverse perspectives to the table in politics, noting how her family’s experiences growing up in the segregated South drove her to champion voting rights and domestic workers’ rights. It matters, she said, to “see people that look like you, that have more of your life experiences, that understand what you and your community have gone through.”

Advertisement

McClellan has described McEachin, who also served in the Virginia General Assembly, as a longtime friend and mentor. She has in some ways followed McEachin up the ladder: She filled his state Senate seat after McEachin was elected to Congress in 2016. And after she resoundingly won a Democratic primary last December to succeed him in Congress, she paid homage to him in her victory speech. “I feel him here,” she said, promising, “I will carry on his legacy.”

“There’s a void without McEachin there,” said Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico), who leads the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus with McClellan and who briefly competed against her for the Democratic nomination to succeed McEachin before dropping out of the race. “I think she’s going to fill that void, and be a voice for those individuals that need a voice like hers and his.”

McClellan defeated state Sen. Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond) and a couple other candidates in a December Democratic firehouse primary with a decisive 85 percent of the vote, after a breakneck campaign that lasted just seven days.

Advertisement

Along with pledging to continue McEachin’s work on environmental justice, McClellan has powered her campaign platform with some of the major legislative packages that she led in the General Assembly. She sponsored the Virginia Clean Economy Act, a major overhaul of environmental regulations. She led the drastic expansion of voting access and absentee voting in Virginia. And she also shepherded legislation seeking to remove barriers to abortion access.

McClellan broadly highlighted her work in those three areas in ads ahead of the election — especially still less than a year removed from the overturn of Roe v. Wade. The future of abortion rights was still heavily on the minds of Richmond-area voters who were driven to turn out in the Democratic primary in December, many of them said in interviews.

Benjamin said in an interview he has focused his campaign platform on keeping traditional family structures together, such as through programs supporting working families; parental rights in education; strengthening the economy and supporting police — issues he said he believed appealed to all voters. Despite his past double-digit losses, “this race is different,” he said.

Advertisement

“The messaging has been stronger about transcending party lines and uniting all people,” he said, “and it’s being taken very well by the district. We’ve seen people regardless of party saying, we want change.”

Still, some of his positions have been divisive. Benjamin has faced some criticism recently after past inflammatory remarks about LGBTQ people resurfaced, along with his support for conversion therapy offered through his ministry. Asked whether he would support nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people, he said, “What I don’t want is favorable action for one group over another.” In an interview he stood by past false claims — calling the 2020 election stolen — and his refusal to concede his 2020 loss to McEachin, which led McEachin to decline to debate him in their rematch last year.

While turnout in special elections can typically be low, Bellamy said he was expecting perhaps a bit higher-than-usual turnout based on the enthusiasm the district saw in the Democratic primary in December. While the Virginia Democratic Party printed 25,000 ballots, nearly 30,000 people turned out, standing in lines that stretched around buildings at locations across the district, and the party had to print more ballots.

GiftOutline Gift Article