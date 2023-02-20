Student accused of threats at Virginia school where teacher was shot

Listen Gift Article Share

Six weeks after a first-grader shot and wounded his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., a fifth-grader at Richneck has been "excluded" from the school for telling friends in a text message that he would "pop some bullets" in class, officials said Monday. The child, whom authorities did not publicly identify, made the threatening remark in a group text exchange Saturday, according to Michelle Price, a spokeswoman for the school system, and a letter sent to parents Monday by Karen Lynch, the chief administrator at Richneck.

“One of the [text recipients] reported this to their parent and the parent contacted the teacher who informed me and provided me with the name of the student offender,” Lynch said in the letter, which was emailed to Richneck parents. “I immediately contacted the student’s parent and excluded the student from school.”

Lynch said the student “stated that they would ‘pop some bullets’ and tell someone to shoot up the class."

Price, who identified the student as a boy, said Richneck will be open Tuesday. Schools were closed Monday for the Presidents’ Day holiday.

“The police department has been notified” of a threatening text, Lynch told parents in the email. “A thorough investigation is underway. ... A threat assessment is also in progress. Threats and safety concerns are always taken very seriously. Please rest assured that all protocols are being followed."

On Jan. 6, a 6-year-old boy shot and wounded his teacher, Abigail Zwerner, as other Richneck pupils looked on in horror. Zwerner’s lawyer has alleged that the school’s administration had been warned three times that day about the boy having a gun and making threats, but they failed to take action.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew has said the investigation of the shooting is continuing and that eventually the findings will be sent to prosecutors to decide whether anyone should be charged.

Legal experts have said that it is unlikely the boy will be charged because under Virginia law, children less than 7 are presumed to be unable to form the intent to carry out an illegal act.

