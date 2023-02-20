Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I'm constantly surprised by nature. Just the other day I saw a tree taking a shower. "That's weird," I said to myself as my dog, Archie, tugged at his leash.

I wasn't sure what I was seeing. There was a fist-size clump of soapy bubbles on a tree's bark, at about eye level. In fact, there were bubbles on a bunch of trees. The bubbles were similar to a foamy mass I'd seen at the base of a tree a few days earlier on the stretch of Sligo Creek I walk every day.

I figured it was insect eggs or amphibian eggs. In my experience, it’s always eggs. When my daughters were little and asked about an odd lump, accretion or swelling on a plant or in a pond, I’d always say, “It’s eggs.”

It’s the same way I used to say “It’s alfalfa” whenever we’d pass a farmer’s field and they’d ask what was growing. Corn was the only thing I could actually identify and I figured I was safe with alfalfa, since no one knows what alfalfa looks like or, indeed, is.

But were these tree bubbles — or tree sputum, as I came to call them — actually insect eggs?

“It’s not insect eggs,” said Alison Pearce, deputy director for programs at Nature Forward, formerly the Audubon Naturalist Society in Chevy Chase, Md.

Ah.

“Basically, it’s suds,” Pearce said.

She explained that dust, pollutants and other particulates floating around in the air settle on a tree. The tree also exudes its own chemicals. When it rains, all that material is mixed together and flows down the tree, from the leaves, along the branches and down the trunk.

“It happens more often with trees that have deep channels in the bark,” Pearce said. These include oak, tulip poplar and hickory.

“It’s like you put soap on dishes and ran the faucet,” she said. “The water, combined with the energy and friction from running over the bark, creates the suds.”

The conditions have to be just right, usually after a rainless period that allows the particulates to accumulate. Pearce said people sometimes call her worried that the foaming mass at the bottom of a tree is a result of the tree rotting. Nope. It’s the result of what naturalists call stemflow mixing: the aerating rush of water down the tree.

Pearce said people may encounter something similar that does have a biotic cause, that is, caused by a living thing.

“There’s something called a spittlebug,” she said.

Ooh. Do tell.

Spittlebugs are in a class of insects called froghoppers. In their nymphal stage, the bugs feed on plants by piercing their stems and sucking the juices. They turn some of the juice into a protective mass of what looks like bubbly spit. But it isn’t spit.

“It’s waste out of the back end,” Pearce said.

Or, as the webpage of the University of Wisconsin’s extension division explains: “The immature bugs feed face down on the stem, and as excess sap is excreted out the anus, it is mixed with a substance secreted by epidermal glands that enhances surface viscosity and stabilizes the foam to make it last longer.”

Scientists think the spittlebug’s foamy dome of bubbles helps the nymph regulate its temperature and protects it from predators.

Which, when you think of it, is a pretty good defense. If the Three Little Pigs had built their house out of their own poop, the Big Bad Wolf probably would have huffed and puffed somewhere else.

This is not to say that eggs aren’t popping up out there.

“Frog season and salamander season starts earlier than most people think,” Pearce said. “With the rain we’ve been having, and the warmer weather, frogs and salamanders are going to be moving to ponds and vernal pools to lay their eggs.”

Those eggs, she said, look like the tapioca balls in bubble tea. (Don’t eat them.)

Other cool eggs you might encounter are the eggs of the wheel bug or assassin bug.

“They look tiled or tessellated and are round or almost octagonal,” Pearce said. “We often get people sending us photos and asking, ‘What the heck is that?’ They’re quite beautiful.”

Nature can be like that: quite beautiful. It wasn’t put here for our enjoyment, but it can be as entertaining as any Hollywood blockbuster.

