Police identify victim of fatal White Oak Metro bus shooting

February 20, 2023 at 4:43 p.m. EST

Montgomery County police have identified a 19-year-old Silver Spring man as the victim shot and killed Friday night aboard a Metro bus near White Oak shopping mall.

Justice T’Ziyan Elliott was seated in the back of a Z6 bus at about 7:40 p.m. Friday when a man boarded the bus and confronted Elliott, police said. After they exchanged words, he was shot, and his attacker ran from the bus, police said. Police described the suspect as thin, 5-feet 10-inches tall and wearing all black clothing and a black face mask.

The homicide was the latest serious crime on the bus-and-rail system, which has sought to upgrade safety since a Metro employee was killed Feb. 1 while trying to stop a multi-victim shooting at the Potomac Avenue Station in the District.

On Friday, police on patrol in the Vista at White Oak apartments saw a Metro bus pulled over on Lockwood Drive near New Hampshire Avenue. Elliott was pronounced dead on the scene after firefighters arrived, police said.

Police posted a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest, and asked passengers riding at the time aboard the bus between Silver Spring and Burtonsville to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

