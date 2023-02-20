Police identify victim of fatal White Oak Metro bus shooting

Montgomery County police have identified a 19-year-old Silver Spring man as the victim shot and killed Friday night aboard a Metro bus near White Oak shopping mall.
The homicide was the latest serious crime on the bus-and-rail system, which has sought to upgrade safety since a Metro employee was killed Feb. 1 while trying to stop a multi-victim shooting at the Potomac Avenue Station in the District.
On Friday, police on patrol in the Vista at White Oak apartments saw a Metro bus pulled over on Lockwood Drive near New Hampshire Avenue. Elliott was pronounced dead on the scene after firefighters arrived, police said.
Police posted a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest, and asked passengers riding at the time aboard the bus between Silver Spring and Burtonsville to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).