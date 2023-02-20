D.C. suburbs reach 60 degrees for ninth day this month

In Virginia, Dulles International Airport recorded a high of 61. It made Monday the ninth day there this month above 60. In the Maryland suburbs, Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport topped Dulles, with 65 degrees, 17 above average.

Not every day has reached 60 degrees in Washington in this warm winter month, but if the city fell a bit short on Monday, the suburbs did not.

Meanwhile, Washington managed only 58 degrees. At nine degrees above average for the date, it seemed warm for winter. But perhaps a day-long blanket of cloud kept the city from serving a full banquet of springlike delight.