D.C. suburbs reach 60 degrees for ninth day this month

The District fell short, but the Dulles airport hit 61.

February 20, 2023 at 9:06 p.m. EST

Not every day has reached 60 degrees in Washington in this warm winter month, but if the city fell a bit short on Monday, the suburbs did not.

In Virginia, Dulles International Airport recorded a high of 61. It made Monday the ninth day there this month above 60. In the Maryland suburbs, Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport topped Dulles, with 65 degrees, 17 above average.

Meanwhile, Washington managed only 58 degrees. At nine degrees above average for the date, it seemed warm for winter. But perhaps a day-long blanket of cloud kept the city from serving a full banquet of springlike delight.

Yet, just as not every day in a warm winter offers a sparkling 60, not every gray day lacks all sign of sunshine.

Near day’s end in Washington, the western sky revealed bright streaks of solar orange between dark cloud and dark horizon.

