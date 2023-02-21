Fairfax Executive proposes “stabilizing” budget amid lingering pandemic impacts

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fairfax County Executive Bryan Hill proposed a $5 billion budget Tuesday that would slightly boost employee pay and government services, saying Virginia’s most populous jurisdiction needs to focus on “stabilizing our core” by addressing both topics amid the lingering impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “What we are seeing across the board is that it’s costing us more and more to sustain this core, thanks to a tight labor market and a high inflationary environment,” Hill told the county’s Board of Supervisors.

Hill’s proposed spending plan for the 2024 fiscal year that begins in July would keep the residential property tax rate at $1.11 per $100 of assessed value, which — because of rising property values in the Washington region — would serve as the bulk of a 5.4 percent increase in overall county tax revenue.

Advertisement

County homeowners would pay an average of $520 more in their annual tax bills under the proposal.

With the extra money, Hill proposed to steer the county through a host of economic challenges spurred by the pandemic, including a higher cost of living in the region that has made it harder to afford a home and a rising office vacancy rate as area residents continue to work remotely.

Hill’s plan also leaves the county’s Board of Supervisors, which will adopt a final budget in May, with a $90 million surplus, providing some flexibility as they evaluate competing spending priorities.

Under the plan, the county’s more than 12,000 employees would get a two percent pay increase — a calculation based on what the county believes employees can get elsewhere in this economic climate — along with raises based on performance and longevity, and some boosts to their benefits packages.

Advertisement

Fairfax schools would get an extra $144 million, which would in part fund proposed pay increases for employees in that system, bringing the county’s transfer to the school system to $2.6 billion.

A total of 17 positions would be created elsewhere in the county to help with initiatives related to the changing climate, social equity and, for the police department, victim’s services. Hill said the same amount of vacant positions in the county would be eliminated, though he did not specify where those cuts would be.

On Tuesday, several supervisors said they’d want to use the surplus money to lower the property tax rate, noting that county homeowners saw an average increase of $465 in their annual bills this year, also due to rising assessments after the tax rate was lowered by three cents.

“That is a hefty increase on top of last year’s and affordability is still a challenge,” board chairman Jeffrey C. McKay (D-At Large) said, adding that county residents are also paying more in taxes levied for their automobiles after those values increased during the pandemic.

Advertisement

Hill’s plan calls for those personal property taxes to be based on 90 percent of an automobile’s assessed value — up from 85 percent in the current budget in a continuing effort to offset that extra cost to residents.

McKay cited a recent economic report that said there are 130,000 vacant jobs in the Washington region, arguing that a major reason that is so is “because people can’t afford to live here.”

Labor organizations representing county workers said that problem also applies to their members after the price of health care, groceries and other necessities have gone up. They argued that the county raise pay across the board by 5.44 percent, which was the county’s initial calculation for a salary boost.

“With other jurisdictions offering more and inflation continuing to devastate workers, we need to take action to provide a wage that keeps our employees here,” Dave Lyons, head of Fairfax Workers Coalition said in a statement.

Advertisement

Hill said the county faces ongoing economic challenges in the coming years.

For example, as thousands of people in the region continue to work from home, office vacancy rates have gone up, lowering the value of some of those buildings and hampering growth in the county’s overall real estate tax base, Hill said.

There are 21.3 million square feet of empty offices in the county, Hill said, about two-thirds the amount of space in the District’s entire downtown commercial district.

The problem has officials worried about what is already an overreliance on residential property taxes, which now represent nearly 68 percent of the county’s general fund revenue.

Supervisor Rodney L. Lusk (D-Lee) noted that, before the pandemic, the county had set a goal to have commercial and industrial property taxes make up a quarter of the county’s general fund revenue. They currently represent 16.1 percent of overall revenue, according to Hill.

“Clearly, we are way off,” Lusk said, calling for the county to appoint a panel of experts to try to reverse that trend.

Supervisor Penelope A. Gross (D-Mason) recalled that the region didn’t recover from the 2008 Great Recession until about 2015.

“It’s going to take longer to get out of this,” she said.

GiftOutline Gift Article