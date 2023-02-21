Local families face ‘hunger cliff’ as pandemic-era food assistance ends

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As she nudged a shopping cart down the aisle, passing free bags of potatoes and melons, Chanahvia Hall, 36, mentally scrolled through her shopping list. The kids loved apple sauce. Her youngest now was obsessed with bananas. Fresh bread was always a treat in the house. She preferred nutritious options like the items spilling from the shelves and freezers here at Food for Others, a Fairfax food bank. With eight kids, ages 2 to 15, the Falls Church single mother figured it cost $200 in food a week to keep the family going — a strain on the household budget that made regular trips to the free pantry necessary.

“Eating healthy is expensive,” she said.

Hall knew more trips to the food bank were ahead because her grocery budget was also about to take a big hit. On March 1, tens of millions of Americans who receive money through the federal government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are scheduled to lose a pandemic-era boost in payments. Before 2020, Hall said, she received $1,700 in monthly SNAP assistance. The extended benefits added $570 to her budget each month.

Advertisement

Starting next month, that money will be gone.

“I’m really nervous,” said Hall, who runs a day care from her home. “I’ve been working on balancing my finances and I have been taking it into account that I was going to get that extra money from my food stamps.” Hall said she had taken a second job delivering food to try to make up for the coming cutoff. “I’m worried my kids won’t have enough.”

Nearly 41 million Americans receive SNAP, and the program is the biggest player in the country’s emergency food system. According to Feeding America, a network of 200 food banks across the country, for every one meal provided by one of the nonprofit’s affiliated food banks, SNAP provides nine meals. The end of extra SNAP benefits will likely shift that demand onto local food banks and programs, experts say.

“We’re calling it a ‘hunger cliff’ because people are going to lose in a very precipitous fashion a very large amount of grocery money,” said Ellen Vollinger, the SNAP director of the Food Research & Action Center (FRAC), an anti-hunger nonprofit. “We know a lot of these households don’t have a lot cushion in their budgets.”

In December 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic ripping through communities and stalling the economy, Congress passed legislation to give recipients an emergency allotment of extra SNAP dollars. Last December, Congress decided to end those extra payments after February. According to the FRAC, the average recipient will lose $82 a month nationally.

Advertisement

Although Congress made clear that the increase would be temporary, the cutoff comes as economic and political factors are testing the limits of a stressed system.

According to an estimate from the Capital Area Food Bank, the average meal in the region costs $4.13; the average drop in SNAP benefits for local recipients will be $93 each month. The result, the food bank estimates, will be 23 fewer meals a month for each SNAP participant in the region.

“That’s a week’s worth of meals each month for these families,” said Radha Muthiah, the food bank’s president and CEO. In total, the food bank estimates the SNAP cut will mean 7.5 million fewer meals each month for the D.C. area. “If we are even going to make up half of those meals, that’s going to cost us north of $3 million,” Muthiah said.

The end of the extra SNAP benefits also arrives as wages are failing to keep pace with rising prices. “This is happening against the backdrop of inflation that hasn’t been this high in 40 years,” Muthiah said. “Our clients are being squeezed.”

Advertisement

The federal government is also unlikely to step in. The newly seated Republican majority in the House of Representatives appears to have no political appetite for an increase in spending and is eyeing further budget cuts to programs such as SNAP.

The nation’s emergency food nonprofits are already spending record amounts on food. The Capital Area Food Bank before the pandemic spent around $5 million a year buying food, Muthiah said. Now the organization is spending nearly $24 million annually on purchases.

Food for Others, the Fairfax food pantry where Hall shopped, has also changed its operation to keep pace with increased demand.

In January, the organization opened a new 10,391-square-foot warehouse facility that included a market where people experiencing food insecurity can pick food items from the shelves themselves. Previously, people picked up food boxes with little choice in what they received.

Advertisement

“Covid has taught us how to be more nimble,” said Annie Turner, the food bank’s executive director. “Change is constant, and we have to be ready with food in any circumstance.”

The organization has seen an uptick both in numbers and the amount it has to spend to meet those numbers, Turner said. Before the pandemic, Food for Others typically budgeted $60,000 annually on food purchases. Now the organization is spending around $300,000 a year.

On a typical day now, around 200 people come to the market for food, Turner said. The organization is bracing for more new faces as March 1 approaches.

“We know we will likely see an influx of new families,” Turner said. “We’ll be ready.”

GiftOutline Gift Article