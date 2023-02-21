Maryland Senate confirms nominee for juvenile services secretary

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Vincent Schiraldi, the former head of New York City’s corrections department and former director of juvenile corrections in the District, was confirmed Tuesday by the Maryland Senate to run the state’s Department of Juvenile Services. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The Senate voted 33-13, along party lines, with Republican senators using the vote to convey their criticism of the state’s juvenile justice reforms, Schiraldi’s work in the field, and his robust support for restorative justice practices and rehabilitation programs for youths.

Schiraldi, a national leader on criminal justice and juvenile justice reform, became the most controversial appointee of Gov. Wes Moore (D) and the only nominee without a unanimous Senate vote.

Judicial Proceedings Chairman William C. Smith Jr. (D-Montgomery) called Schiraldi’s record “sterling” and said he looks forward to the department implementing some of the changes passed by the General Assembly.

Last year the legislature approved sweeping changes that set a minimum age for juveniles to be charged at 13 in juvenile court (expect for children ages 10 to 12 accused of murder or other serious crimes); prohibited jail time for low-level offenses for minors; and banned a law enforcement officer from interrogating a child, unless they have consulted with an attorney.

“This nominee has … a blend of both vision and technocratic skill,” Smith said. “This department faces major challenges and the success of the reforms that we’re looking at in committee right now depend on this secretary performing, and performing at a high level.”

After citing some crimes committed by juveniles across the state, Minority Whip Justin Ready (R-Carroll) said he worries that Schiraldi’s appointment will result in more crime and less accountability.

“We can’t double down on more failed and dangerous policies,” Ready said. “The concern that I have and many of us have expressed in the past here as we’ve talked about this particular nomination, is it seems that the focus of this nominee and of our criminal justice policy in this state has more and more become all about making sure we’re not being too tough on the offender. It’s all carrots and no sticks.”

Schiraldi takes over a department, most recently led by Sam J. Abed, an appointee of Moore’s predecessor, Larry Hogan (R), that oversees and manages the programs and facilities for youths in the criminal justice system. The department has come under scrutiny as juvenile crime has risen across the country and efforts have been taken to address the needs of the population.

Other lawmakers rose in support of Schiraldi, including Sen. C. Anthony Muse (D-Prince George’s), who has worked on juvenile justice reform and said he wants to give Schiraldi the opportunity to serve while also holding him accountable.

“Without getting into detail, I was one of those kids,” Muse said. “I did have wraparound services and I had one day in prison. I’m sure that’s the way I would have gone, but by the grace of God, I’m here.”

The other acting secretaries, including Paul J. Wiedefeld with the transportation department, Serena McIlwain with the environment department and Rafael J. Lopez with human services, were confirmed last week with no discussion.

“The legislature is showing what we believe, that this is an incredibly dynamic, incredibly qualified group of Cabinet secretaries who are ready to lead,” Moore said in a brief interview. “I’m thankful that now we can get rid of the acting titles on Vinny Schiraldi and all of the others because they are ready to get to work.”

Schiraldi received his bachelor’s degree from Binghamton University and a master’s from New York University. He has spent decades in the field and, according to his biography, has worked to reduce the footprint of community corrections, eliminate youth prisons and create a developmentally appropriate response to offenses by young adults.

He left Columbia University to join the Moore administration. At the university, he served as senior research scientist at the Columbia School of Social Work and as co-director of the Columbia Justice Lab. Before his time at Columbia he worked as a senior researcher at the Harvard Kennedy School Program in Criminal Justice.

During his time leading New York City’s corrections department, Schiraldi attempted to close Rikers Island and end solitary confinement. After battling with the prison’s union, Schiraldi was fired by New York Mayor Eric Adams (D) when Adams took office last year.

