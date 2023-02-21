Police finish probe of Va. teacher’s shooting by 6-year-old student

Listen Gift Article Share

Police have completed their investigation into the shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old student at Virginia's Richneck Elementary School last month and have forwarded the findings to the local prosecutor, who will weigh whether to file charges, authorities said Tuesday. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew did not indicate what detectives had found or if they recommended filing particular charges when he announced Tuesday during an online chat that the probe into the high-profile shooting had wrapped up. Drew had previously said investigators were exploring charges against the boy's mother, who police said owned the gun used in the shooting.

A little more than six weeks ago, police said, the first-grade student pulled out a handgun he brought from home and shot 25-year-old Abigail Zwerner as she taught a lesson in her classroom at Richneck Elementary. The Jan. 6 shooting grabbed national attention and generated a firestorm of controversy.

Drew said the investigation was time-consuming because investigators had to interview students using child psychologists, talk with teachers, process forensic evidence, review camera footage and collect records.

“I apologize if you think it went too long, but one thing I’m not going to do is rush them to throw something down and submit it,” Drew said of his detectives.

Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard E. Gwynn said he received the investigation Tuesday morning and had no timeline on when he might make a decision on whether to file charges. He said he has three binders of evidence and numerous videos from police body-worn cameras to review.

“We will review the investigation and based on the facts and the law decide whether to file any charges,” Gwynn said.

Legal experts said it’s unlikely the shooter would face any charges since, under Virginia law, children under the age of 7 are presumed not to be able to form the intent to carry out a criminal act. But the boy’s mother could be charged for failing to safely secure the gun used in the shooting, experts have said.

James Ellenson, an attorney for the family, declined to comment, but previously said the gun used in the shooting was stored with a trigger lock and stowed on the top shelf of the mother’s bedroom closet. He said it is unclear how the boy got the weapon.

Police have declined to comment on that characterization.

An attorney for Zwerner also declined to comment but said previously that a Richneck administrator had failed to heed multiple warnings that the boy had a gun on the day of the shooting. The attorney has said Zwerner plans to sue over the shooting. The teacher continues to recover after suffering hand and chest wounds.

The Newport News school district ousted Superintendent George Parker III in the wake of the shooting after he was criticized by teachers and parents for his handling of violence and disciplinary issues in local schools.

The news of the completion of the criminal probe comes one day after officials said another student at the school made threatening remarks in a group chat.

