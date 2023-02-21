McClellan, Benjamin vie to represent Va.’s 4th Congressional District

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginians are heading to the polls in what could be a historic special election on Tuesday, with state Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (D-Richmond) vying to become Virginia’s first Black congresswoman in a race against conservative pastor Leon Benjamin. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Virginia’s 4th Congressional District seat is vacant after the death of U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin in November, shortly after he secured a third term. McClellan is widely expected to win in the deep-blue, Richmond-anchored district.

The state senator, who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2021, has spent roughly 17 years in the Virginia General Assembly, leading major legislative packages such as the Virginia Clean Economy Act and the Voting Rights Act of Virginia, which was the first state voting rights act in the South.

She has largely centered her congressional bid on those legislative priorities, promising to carry on McEachin’s legacy on environmental justice while continuing work on women’s rights, including access to abortion and other issues that disproportionately affect Black women, such as domestic workers’ rights or maternal mortality.

Benjamin, a Republican pastor who has not held elected office, has said he’s sought to unify voters with a campaign platform that he believes transcends party lines, around issues including public safety, a strong economy and — taking a page from the playbook of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) — parental rights in education. He has lost twice to McEachin in the 4th District, most recently by 30 points in 2022; he won the Republican nomination for a third shot at the seat at a party canvass in December.

McClellan trounced three Democratic opponents, including state Sen. Joseph D. Morrissey (D-Richmond), in a Democratic firehouse primary that saw just one week of intense campaigning. She won with 85 percent of the vote and more than 23,000 votes — enthusiasm that political observers say is likely to carry her to victory on Tuesday.

Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., though early voting has been ongoing since January.

