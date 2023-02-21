Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In early November 1894, a Washington newspaper ran ads trumpeting something coming up in its Nov. 11 edition. “Love and Life” — a notorious painting “which still remains hidden from public view in the White House” — would be “artistically reproduced” in the Sunday Washington Times. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight You can be certain that helped to sell a few copies, even if what the paper printed was a puny two-column, black-and-white engraving that made it hard to see what the fuss was about.

But a fuss there most definitely was. Arguments over “Love and Life” by English artist George Frederic Watts, gripped Washington for three decades. On one side: art lovers. On the other side: nudity haters.

Well, public nudity haters. The two allegorical figures in Watts’s painting — a winged male angel (Love) who is leading a pale, auburn-haired female (Life) up a rocky path — are unclothed.

After the work was displayed at the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, Watts donated it to the United States. He hoped it would jump-start a national gallery. Instead, “Love and Life” wound up packed in a crate in the basement of the White House while various factions fought over it.

Advertisement

The battle is recounted by Sarah E. Fling in the new issue of White House History Quarterly, the White House Historical Association’s journal.

The group most opposed to “Love and Life” was the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, which was against more than just intoxicating spirits.

“They feel they should protect the eyes of Americans, especially young Americans, from vulgarity,” said Fling, the WHHA’s historian. “They are furious the piece is to be displayed in [the White House].”

Critics were aghast at the debate. The Washington Post’s arts columnist wrote: “There are two classes of people who object altogether to the nude in art, no matter how the subject may be handled. The one class, and I am happy to say the larger class, may be generally recognized as the artistically ignorant; the other, as the innately vulgar.”

Advertisement

Vulgar people, wrote the columnist, “can manufacture a coarse joke out of divine materials, and see the devil in every finger print of God.”

The vulgarians prevailed. Bowing to pressure, first lady Frances Cleveland had “Love and Life” sent to the Corcoran Gallery of Art, where it was put on display. This kept it out of the White House, but meant more people could see it. The city wasn’t quite as scandalized as it had been nearly 50 years earlier, when Hiram Powers’s “The Greek Slave” — the first female nude to tour the United States, similarly shown at the Corcoran — caused an uproar.

But the painting stayed in the news. One visitor to the Corcoran in 1898 was overheard remarking, “‘Love and Life.’ Goodness. It ought to be ‘Skin and Bones.’”

Watts was mortified by it all. He may have preferred that “Love and Life” had gone to New York, instead. When the painting was up for grabs after its Chicago showing, Henry G. Marquand, president of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, had written Watts to say the painting belonged in New York, Washington being “a provincial place.”

Advertisement

In 1902, Theodore Roosevelt decided he wanted “Love and Life” in the White House. This prompted Mrs. E.B. Martin, head of the WCTU’s department for the promotion of purity in art and literature, to remind people that, in her opinion, the painting was indecent.

“Whoever heard of such a thing?” Martin told a reporter. “A nude woman going up a cliff in a high wind. It is impossible, and, besides, that, if the winged youth were protecting and guiding her, as the picture is supposed to represent, do you think that he would not shelter her more than that.”

In typical fashion, Roosevelt didn’t really care what others thought. The painting stayed.

“Love and Life” shuttled in and out of the White House, depending on the tastes of its residents. The Hoovers were the last people to hang it. In 1932, the painting was returned to the Corcoran. In 1984, it was among works deaccessioned by the Corcoran, joining the collection at the Smithsonian’s Smithsonian American Art Museum. In 1987, it was sold to private buyers.

Advertisement

Fling sees the controversy as emblematic of the cultural forces that roiled the country back then — and occasionally do today.

“Americans see social morality politics as a way to control the population and maintain the status quo,” she said.

The naked human form has discomfited American politicians into the 21st century. Remember the blue curtains installed at the Justice Department in 2002, when John Ashcroft was attorney general? They blocked the view of two nude statues.

The entire current issue of White House History Quarterly is devoted to art and the presidents, including stories on the official portraits of the Obamas, the time Harry S. Truman spent a day with Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol’s visit to the White House. You can buy a copy at the association’s shop, in Decatur House, 1610 H St. NW, or online at whitehousehistory.org.

GiftOutline Gift Article