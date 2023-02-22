Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

They say you should never ask a witness a question you don't know the answer to, and attorney Samuel Wilbert Tucker certainly knew what the answer should be when he faced two police officers in an Alexandria courtroom on Aug. 22, 1939.

Had his clients — five young men who a day earlier had entered the town's public library on Queen Street, removed books from the shelves and sat down to read — been disorderly?

Er, the officers replied, no. The men they had arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct had been well-dressed and polite, and had not destroyed any property.

“Then they were disorderly because they were black?” Tucker asked.

Well, one officer said, the library was for White people, which the men — Otto Lee Tucker (Samuel’s brother), Morris L. Murray, Edward Gaddis, Clarence Strange and William Evans — were not.

The head librarian, Katharine Scoggin, said the same thing when Tucker questioned her. Library staff would not have called police had White men acted the same way.

“Their offense was simply their presence in the White library,” said Brenda Mitchell-Powell, author of the new book “Public in Name Only: The 1939 Alexandria Library Sit-In Demonstration” (University of Massachusetts Press).

The book is a detailed look at the events of that day, as well as what led up to them and followed them. What emerges is the care Tucker took in planning the demonstration, which he hoped would open the library’s doors to everyone.

Tucker was no stranger to racism and segregation in Alexandria. When he was 14, he was arrested with his two brothers after a White woman accused them of disorderly conduct on a streetcar. They had refused to give up their seats, even though other seats were available in the car’s Whites-only section.

The boys were fined, but a Black lawyer, Tom Watson, appealed the convictions and convinced an all-White, all-male jury to rule in their favor.

Writes Mitchell-Powell in the book: “Tucker’s memory of the incident strengthened his resolve to continue to oppose racial discrimination by legal means.”

Tucker and his family, Mitchell-Powell told me, “were incensed.

“They felt that their taxes, just as the taxes of the city’s Whites, were paying to operate the library, and so they had every right to use that library. But they were not granted the right. They were still excluded from the library.”

At the time, White librarians directed Black Alexandrians to Washington, where both the District’s public library and the Library of Congress were integrated. Tucker had, in fact, done just that.

“He practiced as a lawyer and was a member of the Virginia State Bar, but he never went to law school,” Mitchell-Powell said. “He taught himself the law at the Library of Congress.”

But, she said, “that was simply not an option for most Black Alexandrians of the time. They couldn’t afford the time off from work. They couldn’t afford the expense of the commute into the District.”

While the judge hearing the case of Tucker’s five clients delayed and delayed, the library board strategized. Rather than integrate the White library, they decided to hastily build a Black one.

“It was really quite amusing,” Mitchell-Powell said. “They spent money that easily could have been spent on the White library to serve both communities.”

The Robert H. Robinson Library opened on Wythe Street in 1940. The reaction in the Black community?

“There were a few who welcomed any opportunity for library services, even if they were segregated and even if the library was not on par with the White library, which the Robinson library certainly was not,” Mitchell-Powell said. It was small, with fewer books.

Tucker and his family were not among the patrons. They never used the Robinson Library, a place they believed had been constructed simply to keep African Americans from the main library. The library system finally integrated in 1959. The Robinson Library building is home to the Alexandria Black History Museum.

Mitchell-Powell, a Connecticut native who now lives in Alexandria with her husband, is a credentialed librarian and a credentialed archivist.

“My love is library history,” she said.

Despite this, Alexandria’s 1939 sit-in was something she never learned about in library school.

Her hope for the book?

“I'm hoping that readers will recognize the fact that here was a man supported by five young protesters who was so adamant about having library rights, that they went to the furthest lengths to acquire those privileges,” she said.

The story is true. The truth is history. The history is America’s. Would this history, I wondered, be taught in, say, Florida?

“Given the current administration, I suspect not,” said Mitchell-Powell.

