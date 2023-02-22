18 discarded ATMs found in creek in Northeast Washington

Listen Gift Article Share

D.C. police are investigating after 18 ATMs were found discarded in a creek in Northeast Washington, according to law enforcement authorities and city officials. In a statement, the D.C. Department of General Services said workers removed eight automated teller machines from Watts Branch creek in January and plan to remove 10 more Thursday. The statement says D.C. police will accompany the workers.

A DGS spokesman declined to say why all the ATMs were not removed in January, though the agency tweeted at the time that work would proceed “as weather conditions allow.”

The issue received attention after several residents posted pictures of the machines partially submerged in water along the Marvin Gaye Trail near 57th Street NE. News Channel 4 first reported the issue Wednesday.

DC Police & FBI now investigating as many as 20 ATM machines discarded in Watts Branch Creek in North East DC. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/2r3jN7qCiB — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) February 22, 2023

Authorities would not say whether any of the ATMs are connected to periodic incidents in which the machines themselves are taken, sometimes by people who drive vehicles into gas stations or convenience stores.

D.C. police investigated one such case in 2021. News reports show many such thefts in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties between 2017 and 2019.

In a statement issued Wednesday, D.C. police said the investigation focuses on illegal dumping. A spokeswoman for the FBI’s Washington Field Office said they are assisting.

GiftOutline Gift Article