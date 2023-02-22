D.C. sued for police use of force during 2020 racial justice protests

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A civil justice organization has accused D.C. police of violating demonstrators’ rights to free speech and assembly during the 2020 racial justice protests by using excessive force with stinger grenades, foam or rubber bullets and flash-bang devices against those marching in the streets. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The Partnership for Civil Justice Fund filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on behalf of three plaintiffs, who allege that they were peacefully protesting the Minneapolis police murder of George Floyd when they were injured by the police use of force. These tactics, the suit alleges, were used by police to retaliate against demonstrators protesting racism and police violence.

“It’s crucial that people must be able to come here to petition their government as enshrined in the Constitution. And that they can do so without being subjected to false arrest, to brutality, to suppression, to assault,” said Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, a constitutional rights lawyer and co-founder of the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund. “We’re one police murder away from another wave of people being in the streets, and those people then being targeted for these kinds of vicious and maiming assaults.”

Advertisement

D.C. police, the mayor’s office and the D.C. office of the attorney general did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the case.

The suit alleges police “attacked” peaceful protesters with “the knowledge and authorization” of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and then-police chief Peter Newsham, who had found himself increasingly at odds with city lawmakers on how to negotiate changes in policing amid a reckoning over race and social justice.

In August 2020, Bowser defended the police use of force against protesters and blamed the several days of violent clashes between demonstrators and police on “outside agitators” who she said came “armed for battle” and “looking for police to confront.” At the time, police said officers had been injured by bricks, fireworks and lasers pointed in their eyes.

Advertisement

While protesters marched, demanding justice for Floyd, they also called for defunding or abolishing the police and ending police violence. The suit alleges D.C. police used force against these protesters as “collective punishment” to retaliate against these messages and “chill” future protest participation and similar speech.

The suit describes a pattern of D.C. police using excessive force against crowds by deploying “less-lethal” weapons (once called “nonlethal” but now dubbed “less lethal” in a nod to the fact that they sometimes kill).

The plaintiffs — Elizabeth Ferris of Connecticut, Katherine Crowder of Virginia, and Hazie Crespo of the District — did not hear warnings, requests to disperse or orders of any kind, according to the filing. The use of sting ball grenades was inherently indiscriminate, the suit says, because the weapons exploded with hard rubber shrapnel firing in every direction. Two of the plaintiffs were injured from munitions that fired shrapnel into their legs, according to the suit.

Advertisement

The lawsuit references four incidents during which D.C. police “barraged racial justice activists, without warning, with a cascade of less-lethal weapons injuring them and extinguishing plaintiffs’ First Amendment-protected activities.”

On May 30, 2020, Crowder encountered police at the intersection of 17th and K streets NW, where officers discharged less-lethal devices into the crowd without warning, sending shrapnel or projectiles into her arm and injuring her elbow, according to the suit. As she ran away, the suit says, a second device exploded near her. The intense bruising and physical pain, in addition to emotional damage, lasted months.

“After I was injured I witnessed police launching indiscriminate attacks for months, over and over, injuring people standing up against racist police violence in Washington, D.C. and across the country,” Crowder said. “These assaults have to stop in order to protect the next wave of people taking a stand, or a knee, for justice that the police don’t like.”

Advertisement

The suit also described the experience of Ferris, a military veteran who was live-streaming protests on May 31, 2020, when, without warning, officers struck protesters with batons and deployed a chemical agent, as one person yelled: “We are unarmed! We have no weapon! What are you doing?” A less-lethal weapon exploded near Ferris, causing extreme bruising, welts and bleeding. Three months later, Ferris was at Black Lives Matter Plaza when the suit alleges D.C. police officers “intentionally shot projectiles or sting ball grenades” near her, striking and injuring her.

The suit described how plaintiff Crespo was at Black Lives Matter Plaza on Aug. 29, 2020, when police threw less-lethal weapons at the crowd, injuring her. She had third-degree burns on her leg, and her calf was “squirting blood” from open wounds. She could not walk and was carried by other protesters to a van. Despite her urgent need for medical care, the suit alleges D.C. police demanded the van be turned off, and Crespo had to wait 60 to 90 minutes before an ambulance arrived.

“We were there to challenge the institutionalized police violence perpetrated against Black and Brown people in the United States,” Ferris said in a statement. “In response, the DC police doubled down, trampling rights and inflicting injuries on those who would challenge their impunity.”

The plaintiffs are seeking compensation for medical expenses and pain and suffering, punitive damages against each unnamed D.C. police defendant and attorneys’ fees. Most importantly, Verheyden-Hilliard said, the plaintiffs are seeking court rulings that declare these less-lethal practices unlawful.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article