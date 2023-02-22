Texas man who attacked police, threatened Ocasio-Cortez gets 3 years

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Garret Miller traveled from the Dallas area to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, determined to let the world know he believed the presidential election had been stolen. Twice he was detained by Capitol Police, released in the chaos and then reentered the Capitol each time, where he repeatedly fought with officers, court records show. After leaving the Capitol, he posted a threat to assassinate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Miller’s angry online posts after the Capitol riot attracted the attention of Capitol Police, and Miller was arrested at his home two weeks later. He was wearing a T-shirt that read, in part, “I was there, Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021.” He also had an illegal machine gun in his home, prosecutors said, for which he is facing charges in Texas.

Miller, 36, was ordered held in jail until trial, which ultimately was set for December 2022. On the morning of his trial, he pleaded guilty to nine counts, including interfering with law enforcement, and after the trial began, Miller decided to plead to the two remaining counts of assaulting police and making interstate threats.

Federal sentencing guidelines called for a prison term of 37 to 46 months, but prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols to go beyond that range and impose a 48-month sentence because of Miller’s conduct and lack of remorse. Nichols instead imposed a 38-month sentence on Miller, followed by three years of supervised release. The sentence almost exactly matched the average felony sentence handed down by federal judges in Jan. 6 cases, which is 37.5 months.

Miller avoided a possibly tougher sentence by challenging the charge of “obstruction of an official proceeding,” which federal prosecutors have used against more than 300 Jan. 6 defendants. Nichols agreed with defense arguments that the obstruction must involve “some action with respect to a document, record, or other object,” and dismissed the count against Miller. The government has appealed that ruling but agreed to proceed with the rest of the case against Miller.

From jail, Miller has claimed to be a political prisoner, and prosecutors argued in a sentencing memo that “it is clear he has no remorse and does not believe he committed any crimes.” In a letter to the judge, Miller said he was remorseful and that his behavior was “unnecessary, barbaric, and disrespectful. I was proud, arrogant, and acted in anger. I needed to be humbled. My social media posts were disgusting and a complete embarassment.” He apologized to all police officers he interacted with on Jan. 6.

“Miller was at the forefront,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Rancourt wrote in his sentencing memo, “of every barrier overturned, police line overrun, and entryway breached within his proximity that day. He was so disruptive on the East Front of the building that he was twice detained, the second time resulting in him being put in handcuffs. After being released and vowing to leave, Miller instead stayed at the riot, initially filming himself talking about a revolution.”

Though Miller was photographed encouraging crowds to join him in overrunning police lines on the east side of the Capitol shortly before 2 p.m., and photographed being arrested, he continued to participate in the front lines of the battle. When he finally left the Capitol after 5 p.m., he continued his online posts about revolution, threatened to kill Ocasio-Cortez and frequently targeted the Capitol Police officer who fatally shot rioter Ashli Babbitt, prosecutors said. His lawyers requested a 30-month sentence, below the federal guidelines.

