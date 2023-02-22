Mount Rainier passes rent stabilization ordinance

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mount Rainier’s officials passed a city ordinance that would limit the amount a landlord can increase rent on tenants, becoming the first city in Prince George’s County to do so as the county gears up to take similar action next week. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Mayor Celina Benitez and city council members unanimously voted Tuesday night to limit landlords from increasing rent by no more than 3 percent in a 12-month period.

“It’s often said that this is a small bandage, but it’s a bandage that we’ll be able to help our residents as we work with the county and the state in order to make sure that more protections are happening,” Benitez said before the vote.

The ordinance comes after more than a year of sporadic rent strikes throughout the county and across the Washington metropolitan region, where many renters reported seeing their monthly rent increase upward of $100 or more as their income failed to keep up. Some Mount Rainier residents on Tuesday night questioned whether the increases were reasonable. Others argued the rising expense of food and other necessities is closing in on them while they try to pay for their homes. The outcry of the residents has been heard by city leaders and the need to act was undeniable, Benitez said, while others cautioned to reconsider pushing forward the ordinance as county leaders move to address the issue.

More than two-thirds of Mount Rainier residents are renters, and the community is affected by housing instability when rent increases surpass incomes, according to the ordinance.

Nearly 48 percent of residents are Black and about 31 percent are Hispanic or Latino, according to census data. The median income is just over $59,000, which is below the county median of $91,000.

Buildings that are younger than 15 years old, those with two or fewer units and owner-occupied buildings are exceptions to the rule along with short-term rental properties such as Airbnbs.

The city will set up a process for landlords to request exceptions to the ordinance based on the right to a reasonable return on investment. An increase in property taxes and costs of planned or completed updates to rental units to meet local codes are among some of the limitations in which landlords can request exceptions, according to the ordinance.

Teresa Romero, a single mother of four who has been living in the city for five years, said her rent is over $1,500 and her last increase was over $100.

“Right now as things are, if my landlord wants to increase my rent $100, $200 or $300, he can do that right now,” she said, as translated from Spanish by Jorge Benitez-Perez, an organizer with the advocacy organization CASA. “He can increase my rent the next day, whatever amount he wants. And I just received the rent increase of over $100. Who is going to stop them from doing that again this year?”

Maryland doesn’t require landlords to give any notice of rent increases unless county laws say otherwise. Tenants often point to this lack of legal protections when they deploy rent strikes.

The Mount Rainier ordinance and upcoming legislation from the county council addressing the same issue will discourage property owners from wanting to do business in the county and move elsewhere, said Ryan Washington, Maryland government affairs manager for the Apartment and Office Building Association of Metropolitan Washington, a membership organization representing commercial office buildings and multifamily residential real estate in the Washington region.

“This bill is duplicative because how are our members supposed to operate when fees are increasing, taxes are increasing, and a lot of our property managers pay property taxes?” Washington said. “I urge the body to just consider, defer to what the county council and what the state do on this action as they are already taking steps, and we’re working with them to resolve this issue and help those folks that are fixed income that may be disabled, that aren’t able to afford their rents.”

The Prince George’s County Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday for the Rent Stabilization Act of 2023, which will likely pass with a majority of members being sponsors of the bill, boosting votes to pass. The bill would also prevent rent hikes above 3 percent in a year.

Benitez said the rent stabilization ordinance wasn’t “born yesterday,” but one that took a “few years” to develop with much consideration.

“This is not just affecting our migrant communities, [it’s] affecting our seniors, it’s affecting our low-income residents. That affects us as a whole, as a city,” she said. “If we do not act and react when it comes to our residents, [what] are we doing here as elected officials?”

