Alexandria man charged in killing of 21-year-old

Chavez, 21, died suddenly in a Lynhaven neighborhood home Friday morning, police said. According to court records, Junior Espinal-Calix, 19, was arrested that day without incident at the same residence and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Police have charged a man in connection with the fatal shooting of Nabel Christopher Chavez in Alexandria last week.

Officials released few other details about the case, and court records did not list an attorney for Espinal-Calix as of Wednesday. Family members for Chavez could not be reached for comment. Police said they continue to investigate the circumstances of Chavez’s death.