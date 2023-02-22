Alexandria man charged in killing of 21-year-old

Police have charged a man in connection with the fatal shooting of Nabel Christopher Chavez in Alexandria last week.
On Tuesday the medical examiner ruled that Chavez’s death was a gun homicide.
Officials released few other details about the case, and court records did not list an attorney for Espinal-Calix as of Wednesday. Family members for Chavez could not be reached for comment. Police said they continue to investigate the circumstances of Chavez’s death.
Espinal-Calix remains in jail and has a court hearing in Alexandria scheduled for March 31, records show.