National Zoo debuts a serene new habitat for birds and humans

Water pours from the overhead rain bar in the National Zoo’s simulated coffee plantation, and at first the birds seem invisible against the damp foliage. If you keep looking, you begin to spot them: The black-throated green warbler, with its yellow head. The cedar wax wing, with its black mask and fuzzy crest. The black-and-white striped warbler, with its zebralike markings.

The rose-breasted grosbeak is there too, and the red-eyed vireo, and the indigo bunting.

None are completely separated from the visitor by glass or cage.

The birds inhabit this quiet green space in the zoo’s refurbished bird house, where new immersive aviaries re-create habitats for scores of birds that migrate from Canada, to the coast of the Delaware Bay, and the tropics.

The project was six years and $69 million in the making, zoo officials said. There are three aviaries, where visitors walk among the birds, plus an outdoor area where birds are kept in enclosures. In all, the exhibit is home to more than 170 birds.

The work transformed the historic 1928 bird house, which had not been updated in decades, into a modern space where visitors can mingle with 56 mostly migratory bird species, the zoo said.

The bird house, which has been closed for six years, reopens to the public March 13.

“It has been a remarkable journey to get here,” Sara Hallager, the curator of birds who wears bird motif earrings, said during a preview of the exhibit earlier this month.

“I’ve been here 37 years,” she said.

“I tell people it’s the most wonderful, awful, terrible, beautiful, exciting, thrilling, exhausting experience of my life,” she said. “All ranges of emotions have been experienced. But I’m very proud of it. It’s a beautiful building.”

“People ask me, ‘Are you excited?’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m kind of exhausted and kind of scared,’” she said. “But it is going to be exciting to open the doors and share it.”

The elegant blue, yellow and green mosaic archway designed by Washington artisan John Joseph Earley for the entrance of the 1928 building, is preserved inside the revamped facility.

In addition to the outside enclosed display area, the facility simulates three watery habitats frequented by migratory birds on their epic journeys from Canada to the Mid-Atlantic to Central and South America. It’s a different approach from the old displays.

“Early on, this was a very traditional zoo bird exhibit,” Hallager said, “It was a walk by. You saw birds from Africa, Australia, every place but North America. Exhibit birds from North America? Who wants to do that?”

But their stories are important and their travels — the “grand phenomenon of bird migration” — are impressive, the zoo said.

The black throated blue warbler breeds in the mountain forests of the eastern United States, then migrates south along the front range of the Appalachians, and winters in the Caribbean, said Scott Sillett, head of the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center.

“These migratory birds, even though we think of them as our birds, they really are tropical species that come north to breed,” he said. “They spend the majority of their lives in the tropics.”

“The little warbler that I’m talking about will go 100 to 200 miles a night,” he said. “Most … small song birds migrate at night. Because there’s no predators. They’ll fly 1,000 to 5,000 feet up.”

They wait for good weather, and travel at about 20 to 30 mph.

Sometimes they can be heard overhead if its quiet enough.

“They use the stars, and land forms and coast lines as navigation,” he said. “Most little birds do this kind of hop scotch migration down to the tropics and back again. They’ll stop each night. We call it refueling. They might eat for a couple days.”

One bird — the blackpoll warbler — hopscotches from Alaska to Long Island, and there pauses to bulk up.

“This bird in particular is kind of this heroic creature,” Sillett said. “They’ll eat and eat and eat,” and double their body mass.

Then they make a four or five-day, nonstop, 2,000-mile journey over the Atlantic Ocean to Venezuela, he said.

“It just burns that fat up as it flies,” he said. “It lands in the tropics, [and] makes its way to where it spends the winter, which is in the Amazon basin.”

Zoo bird ecologist Mike Evans said: It’s “an extreme lifestyle.”

“What these birds are doing is extreme,” he said. “That they’re able to do it is wild.”

An estimated 4 billion of them have been lost since 1966, he said.

“It’s got to be in part that that lifestyle is so extreme” and changes in their environment can have big impacts, he said. “Birds are the canary in the coal mine as far as changes to the environment.”

But many birds are hard to see in the wild. In the new aviaries, they can be glimpsed in person, and “we can tell their stories,” Sillett said.

The first aviary focuses on shore birds — plovers, sandpipers, sanderlings — that come to the Delaware Bay around Cape May, N.J., to munch on horseshoe crab eggs.

The aviary features tide pools, drift wood, and sea grass, and indoor light that can be adjusted to reflect the time of year, as well as sunrise and sunset.

The birds on exhibit were gathered from other zoos, from rehab centers, or were captured with nets in the wild, Hallager, the bird curator, said.

The second aviary focuses on the vast duck feeding and breeding grounds of the Prairie Pothole Region, with its grasslands and shallow ponds, called potholes. So many ducks are hatched there that the area is called a “duck factory,” the zoo said.

The third aviary re-creates the lush setting of a tropical coffee farm. The sound of the rain fills the space. The birds are present but blend in with the foliage.

“You walk in here and you look around and it’s not, ‘Oh look at the tiger and the lion,’” senior zoo curator Bryan Amaral said. “This is a place where you come in and you just stop for a second, and things literally start to appear.”

“You have to wait,” he said.

