Officer-involved shooting reported outside Tysons mall

A man was shot and critically wounded by Fairfax County police in an encounter outside a mall on Fashion Boulevard in McLean, officials said.
No officers were injured, and police were warning people to avoid the area.
This is at least the third Fairfax police-involved shooting in less than a year. In June, officers fatally shot a man in the parking lot of Springfield Town Center after police said he would not drop a gun despite repeated requests to do so. And in July, an officer fatally shot a man suffering a mental health crisis in his McLean home as the man charged at three officers, wielding a wine bottle like a club.
This is a developing story and will be updated.