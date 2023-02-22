The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Officer-involved shooting reported outside Tysons mall

Victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

By
Updated February 22, 2023 at 7:48 p.m. EST|Published February 22, 2023 at 7:18 p.m. EST
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background. (iStock)

A man was shot and critically wounded by Fairfax County police in an encounter outside a mall on Fashion Boulevard in McLean, officials said.

The man was shot in the upper body outside the mall and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Fairfax County police said on their Twitter account.

No officers were injured, and police were warning people to avoid the area.

This is at least the third Fairfax police-involved shooting in less than a year. In June, officers fatally shot a man in the parking lot of Springfield Town Center after police said he would not drop a gun despite repeated requests to do so. And in July, an officer fatally shot a man suffering a mental health crisis in his McLean home as the man charged at three officers, wielding a wine bottle like a club.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

