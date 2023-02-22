Officer-involved shooting reported outside Tysons mall

The man was shot in the upper body outside the mall and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Fairfax County police said on their Twitter account.

This is at least the third Fairfax police-involved shooting in less than a year. In June, officers fatally shot a man in the parking lot of Springfield Town Center after police said he would not drop a gun despite repeated requests to do so. And in July, an officer fatally shot a man suffering a mental health crisis in his McLean home as the man charged at three officers, wielding a wine bottle like a club.