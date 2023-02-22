Republican Bob Weir wins vacant Prince William County supervisor’s seat

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prince William County Republican Bob Weir won the vacant Gainesville District supervisor’s seat in a special election Tuesday, reinserting a GOP voice to the county board controlled by Democrats after former supervisor Pete Candland (R-Gainesville) resigned in December. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight With only some absentee and provisional ballots still uncounted Wednesday morning, Weir led Democrat Kerensa G. Sumers by 21 percentage points in the solidly red western county district, according to unofficial results.

The victory — in a special election where ballots printed for the occasion were initially too large to be scanned by machine counters (before county officials replaced them) — means Weir will serve as the Gainesville District supervisor for the remainder of Candland’s term this year. The seat will again be up for election in November.

Advertisement

“I feel like the dog who caught the car and doesn’t know what to do with it,” Weir, 59, said Wednesday, joking about where he would begin as supervisor on a board where Democrats hold a 5-3 majority.

During the special-election race, the Haymarket Town Council member and planning commission member promised a common-sense approach to the county’s most pressing issues, most notably the controversy surrounding data center development.

“Long term, I want to look at land use,” he said Wednesday, vowing to bring “a sense of reality” to the county’s efforts to attract more of the rapidly growing data center industry. “Where do they belong? Where are they incompatible? What is the impact on infrastructure, not just in Prince William but regionally and across the commonwealth?”

In her campaign, Sumers, 39, also promised to advocate for less data center development in a portion of Prince William that has seen several massive projects proposed. Among them: a 2,100-acre “Digital Gateway” data center complex in Gainesville that triggered Candland’s resignation after he agreed to sell his family’s home to one of the data center companies involved in that project.

Advertisement

Sumers raised nearly six times as much money as Weir, with much of her $42,000 coming from Democrats seeking to capture the long-held Republican district.

But her financial support from data center developers and property owners that would benefit from the Digital Gateway project also motivated Weir’s supporters to turn out the vote.

The Heritage Hunt residential development, where residents have fought to defeat the Digital Gateway project and other planned data center developments, saw the highest turnout Tuesday. There, Weir won 79 percent of the 1,143 ballots cast, according to unofficial results posted by the state Department of Elections.

Weir now has a head start in the race to hold on to the seat in November, though Democrats are likely to target the position again in a steadily changing county that has become increasingly blue.

Advertisement

Whether Sumers — a Loudoun County service coordinator for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who lives in the Manassas portion of Prince William — will be their candidate is unclear.

On Wednesday, she issued a statement saying that she hasn’t made a decision about that.

“The turnout yesterday tells a story, and we have a lot of work left to do in terms of engaging parts of our community who are not currently at the table,” the statement said. “One way or another, I’ll be part of that effort in November.”

GiftOutline Gift Article