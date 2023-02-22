Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

More than a decade ago, when I first moved to the Washington region and started renting an apartment in Arlington, a person asked me a question that I thought was about geography: Do you live north or south of Route 50? Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Only later did I realize that question was about much more than where my apartment fell on a map. It was about economics and school rankings and transportation options. It was about amenities and lifestyle and what my neighbors looked like.

Throughout the Washington region, there are visible and invisible lines that divide communities in telling ways. From one Zip code to the next, life can differ significantly. In some neighborhoods, children don’t have safe parks. In other neighborhoods, dogs have impressive parks. In some neighborhoods, multiple grocery stores can be found within walking distance. In other neighborhoods, going to a grocery store requires getting in a car or taking public transportation. In some neighborhoods, the sound of sirens is a rarity. In other neighborhoods, it is all too common.

Washington is a region that is noticeably segregated. Anyone who has made a home in D.C. or its suburbs won’t find that statement surprising.

But what they might find surprising is that in recent decades, even as more attention has been drawn to those divides and the inequities that come with them, the region has grown even more segregated.

A recently released draft of the Regional Fair Housing Plan, a milestone plan that is the result of a partnership between the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments and eight local jurisdictions, contained that finding.

“Segregation is on the rise in our region,” reads an executive summary of the plan. “The ‘Dissimilarity Index’ measures segregation in housing. In other words, it shows how unevenly distributed two different groups are within a city or metropolitan area. The higher the index, the more separate the two groups are. We have high levels of segregation between Black and White residents. … But, for all groups, the Dissimilarity Index has risen since 2010.’”

Those who worked on the plan also looked at the Isolation Index — which measures the extent to which people live near others who are similar to them — and the Exposure Index — which measures the extent to which people live near others who are from different racial and ethnic groups than them.

All three indicators revealed increasing levels of segregation, Hilary Chapman, who was the project manager, explained to me on a recent evening.

“This divide has been long-standing,” she said. “That is not new. But it has intensified over time, rather than plateaued or stayed stable or decreased as it has in other places in the country.”

She pointed to the many ways that segregation negatively affects the region. It leaves many people with less access to good schools, healthy neighborhoods and safe streets. It also has an impact on the environment and shortens life spans.

“There are all sorts of reasons why we want to, why we need to, repair these past harms and work to redirect future community development in a way that is more equitable,” she said. She added: “There is hope. There are things we can do.”

Which brings us to the Regional Fair Housing Plan. The plan marks the first time in more than 25 years that D.C. and surrounding communities have worked together to create a shared housing strategy that will have them working toward the same goals. In addition to the District, the other governments involved in the effort are Arlington, Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun and Montgomery counties, and the cities of Alexandria and Gaithersburg. Each jurisdiction could have chosen to independently put together a fair housing plan, but they didn’t.

“The regional level is the right level of geography to actually make a difference in these really persistent trends that we are seeing in our region,” Chapman said.

The plan lays out seven regional goals, along with local goals specific to different jurisdictions. It also provides guidance on how the region can reach them.

“To have Prince William County and D.C. agree, with all the jurisdictions in between, some in Maryland, is a feat to begin with,” said Diane Glauber, director of the Fair Housing & Community Development Project for the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and author of the plan. But more than just agreeing, she said, they are “agreeing on fairly progressive policies that will increase opportunities for members of protected classes in the region.”

The plan not only addresses housing needs across economic, racial and ethnic breakdowns. It also looks at the housing needs of residents with disabilities. Hint: They are not being met.

Glauber said that before drafting the plan, those working on it held a significant community-engagement process. That involved hearing from thousands of local residents.

But they are currently inviting more people to offer input. “We want to hear from you!” reads the top of a site that is accepting public comments on the plan until March 31. (People are invited to submit comments by emailing fairhousing@mwcog.org or sending them by mail to COG, 777 N. Capitol Street NE, Suite 300, Washington, D.C. 20002, Attn: Fair housing.)

Following the public comment period, the plan will be revised, and that version will go to the local governments to approve either administratively or through a legislative review process. A final version will then be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the local governments will have to report their annual progress to that agency.

Glauber said the team that worked on the project is proud of what they have produced. They live in the region, so they have seen the divides that the plan promises to help reduce.

“I think,” Glauber said of the plan, “this shows a commitment as a region to right those wrongs.”

