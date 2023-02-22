Families of Virginia Beach shooting victims seek $40 million from state

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — Relatives of four people shot to death in Virginia Beach city offices in 2019 traveled to the state Capitol on Wednesday to press for a $40 million award from the state, saying the city has failed to provide for the families of the 12 people killed and the municipal employees physically and emotionally scarred by the massacre.

The families met separately with Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears (R) and legislators, telling them the city cut off their medical and mental health benefits just before the second anniversary of the May 31, 2019, shooting.

The group also appeared in the gallery in the state Senate, where their lawyer, former lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax, used to preside. Fairfax represents the families of seven of the 12 people killed by a disgruntled city employee.

Contending that city officials have failed them, the families want state government to step up, Fairfax said. They have not filed a lawsuit, saying the city pulled back on insurance coverage just before the statute of limitations expired at the two-year mark.

Their request comes as the General Assembly is considering budget plans that include $10 million to create a Virginia Mass Violence Care Fund, which would be used for out-of-pocket expenses not covered by insurance.

Fairfax said the families deserve a separate fund of $40 million — $25 million to be shared by relatives of the 12 victims, and the remaining $15 million for six other employees who were injured and hundreds of others who were traumatized. He called $40 million “a rounding error” in the context of the full budget.

“They could find it in the couch cushions downstairs,” Fairfax said, speaking outside the Senate gallery after he and his clients were introduced.

Among those who made the trip were Jason Nixon and the three daughters he has been raising alone since his wife, Kate, died in the rampage by co-worker DeWayne Craddock. Nixon said he is being pushed out of the Air Force because of post-traumatic stress disorder brought on by the death of his wife. He wonders what he would do without the health care he receives through the military, which he has relied on for counseling and medical bills stemming from the trauma, including hospitalization for shingles. He said he has already been paying for his daughters’ counseling because they see a therapist who does not take insurance.

City spokeswoman Tiffany Russell said the families of the 11 city employees killed — the 12th was a contractor — have received a combined $1.5 million in workers’ compensation benefits, while the six physically injured workers have so far received a combined $5.3 million in workers’ comp.

Russell said she could not immediately comment on what health benefits have been extended to the families, saying she needed time to research the matter. But she said “mental health support services are available through the VB Strong Center,” which was set up in the aftermath of the shooting.

Matt Gayle, who lost his mother, Mary Louise Gayle, said the VB Strong Center does not provide therapy, only “occasional” group sessions involving yoga or arts and crafts.

“If they don’t have that much care for these families of 12 people who were murdered doing their jobs — these were city employees who had to show up for work, who dealt with somebody who was known to have issues,” Fairfax said. “They were sitting ducks. They were murdered. And everybody wants to forget about it. Well, we’re never going to forget about it.”

Sen. Bill DeSteph (R-Virginia Beach) said he was surprised to hear the families’ accounts, saying he thought their needs were being met either by the city or by a charity established on their behalf.

“It was my understanding from the city that they covered everyone’s insurance for the rest of their life,” DeSteph said after talking with the group. “I’m going to look into it.”

DeSteph introduced the families as they gathered in the gallery, saying that he gets choked up whenever he thinks about the shooting.

“I know we cannot bring back any of the family members, but we can certainly pray for them,” DeSteph said. Fellow senators gave the group a standing ovation, but the families wanted more.

One of the most outspoken at the Capitol was Sarah Leonard, also a child of Mary Louise Gayle. Leonard said she has had to pay for psychiatric care she has needed since the shooting, including three hospitalizations for PTSD.

“It is astounding to me that we have made it this far, a journey that took us four years to be in this spot, just to have senators tell us, 'Oh, we thought you were taken care of,’” she said. “And we’re not taken care of. I’ve been fighting for my life for four years. And my entire life has been devastated.”

Youngkin met with the families privately, but Earle-Sears gathered with them in the Capitol Rotunda, listening to their stories, expressing sympathy and sharing her own experience with sudden personal loss, with the death of her daughter and two grandchildren in a car crash a decade ago.

“There’s something that we can do,” she said. “I’m going to try. I promise I’m going to try.”

