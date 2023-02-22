VMI embraces immunity for sex assault victims, supporting new legislation

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Virginia General Assembly has passed legislation that would require the Virginia Military Institute to give cadets immunity from being punished for drinking or doing drugs when reporting a sexual assault.

VMI, the nation's oldest state-supported military college, has been the only college in Virginia exempt from a state law that gives students at other colleges such immunity. VMI officials had opposed giving up the exemption until recently.

If Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) signs the bill into law, the college will be given one dispensation: VMI’s superintendent, Cedric T. Wins, can require any cadet who poses a threat to themself or others to get drug or alcohol counseling.

Last year, VMI’s government relations director, Kimberly Parker, had argued before the House of Delegates higher education subcommittee that the school should remain exempt from the state’s immunity requirement. She cited the “inherent risk” in the college’s military training environment and the complexity of each case as reasons discretion for imposing punishments should “lie at the institute level.”

VMI also argued that no student in recent memory had been punished for drug or alcohol violations while filing a sexual assault report. Plus, VMI already has a policy offering immunity to students who commit minor infractions involving alcohol in connection with sexual assault, discrimination, harassment or retaliation complaints. But VMI does not have a similar provision for drug violations.

VMI, which was founded in 1839, did not allow women to enroll until 1997, and only did so after being compelled by the U.S. Supreme Court. The college’s 1,500-student corps of cadets has about 200 women, down from about 230 in the fall of 2021, according to VMI’s statistics.

In 2021, the college underwent a state-ordered independent investigation into its culture. The law firm of Barnes & Thornburg, which conducted the probe, concluded that “institutional racism and sexism are present, tolerated, and left unaddressed at VMI.” Its report found that “sexual assault is prevalent” on campus. About 14 percent of female cadets surveyed said they’d been sexually assaulted at VMI, and 63 percent said that another student confided to them they’d been sexually assaulted or harassed at VMI.

The legislation’s sponsor is state Del. Dan Helmer (D-Fairfax), a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, who has been lobbying the state to purge VMI’s exemption for the last several years. VMI’s carve-out has likely discouraged female cadets from coming forward with complaints of sexual assault, he said.

In April 2020, the General Assembly enacted legislation requiring all Virginia colleges to give immunity from punitive actions for drug or alcohol violations linked to sexual assault complaints. But VMI obtained an exemption. Last year, Helmer put forward a bill stripping VMI of that carve-out. But the legislation, opposed by VMI, died in the House’s higher education subcommittee hearing along party lines, with Republicans voting no.

This year, with VMI supporting the legislation, the House passed Helmer’s bill earlier this month and the Senate passed it on Feb. 20, each time unanimously. Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for Youngkin, said in a statement to The Washington Post: “The governor will review the legislation when it comes to his desk.”

This legislative season, Helmer said, VMI changed its mind-set. Helmer said Wins, the college’s first Black leader, approached him in the fall of 2022 and said he wanted to come up with a compromise.

“He is committed to helping survivors. It’s been a sea change in how the school is thinking about sexual assault,” Helmer said. “He takes seriously drug violations, so he wants the flexibility to maintain cadet safety and require counseling in extreme cases. But he also recognizes that we should give survivors the safety net to report assaults so that we ensure perpetrators of sex assault never serve in the military.”

Bill Wyatt, VMI’s spokesman, said in an interview that the provision allowing VMI’s superintendent to require a cadet with severe alcohol or drug issues to undergo counseling was essential in the college’s “breakthrough” with Helmer.

“Major General Wins wanted the ability to help a cadet who clearly needed help,” Wyatt said. “VMI is a little different from other schools because we have cadets who are doing inherently risky things. So, if you have a student at VMI who has a substance abuse problem, they can put other cadets at risk as well.”

The new law would also extend disciplinary immunity to students at any college in the state who admit they’d violated their school’s curfews while reporting a sex assault.

