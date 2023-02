Police in Maryland issued an Amber Alert as they searched for 3-year-old Blake Morgan, who was inside a brown 2015 Nissan Armada with the Maryland license plate LEP1350. The car was taken by a stranger in Prince George’s County, police said.

A toddler who was reported missing Thursday night after the car he was in was stolen has been found, authorities said.

Blake had last been seen wearing blue jeans, a red undershirt, and a red/blue jacket, the alert said. County police began the hunt after the car was reported stolen in the 5300 block of Ritchie Marlboro Road about 6:20 p.m., said Cpl. Erik Marsh, a Prince George’s County police spokesman.