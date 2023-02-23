Washington’s best museums for kids

To narrow the list for both locals and tourists, we’ve highlighted five of the best D.C. museums for kids. Almost every Washington museum has elements targeted at children, but these museums take their kid focus to the next level. The five we chose feature exhibits that appeal to kids’ interests — dinos! racecars! Elmo! — along with attention-grabbing interactive elements that allow children to touch and play. The little ones you have in tow might not want to leave.
National Museum of Natural History
10th Street and Constitution Avenue NW. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. naturalhistory.si.edu. Free (except the Butterfly Pavilion, which is $7-$8 on every day but Tuesday).
The National Museum of Natural History is home to a lot of bones, from the skeleton of a giant ground sloth in the “Deep Time” exhibit to the South American bullfrog in the Bone Hall. But there are also plenty of living creatures in this museum devoted to the natural world, whose collection includes an astonishing 147 million specimens and artifacts.
“Everything is at kids’ eye level,” says Donna Tuggle, the museum’s chief of visitor experience, school and youth programs, as she points out Madagascar hissing cockroaches in the habitats in the very popular Insect Zoo — right near a life-size reproduction of a termite mound that kids can crawl through. Things that kids can touch and explore are found throughout the exhibits, like a reproduction of a mine in the Geology, Gems and Minerals Hall that leads to glow-in-the-dark minerals. This museum will have kids wide-eyed as they check out ancient mummies, a giant squid and the Hope Diamond.
Don’t miss: Kids can walk into an otherworldly garden full of 300 colorful butterflies in flight and observe them up close (without touching them) in the Butterfly Pavilion, an experience that costs $8 for adults and $7 for kids and seniors. Budding paleontologists will make a beeline for the newish David H. Koch Hall of Fossils - Deep Time to see skeletons like a Tyrannosaurus rex, plus dinosaur dioramas and scientists at work uncovering specimens in the FossiLab. Families can check for programming like “Play Date at NMNH” for kids up to age 3 or “The World & Me” for kids ages 3 to 9. These events are often held in the museum’s Q?rius learning space, which has its own collection of more than 6,000 objects — many of which kids can touch and explore.
Insider tip: The Butterfly Pavilion is free on Tuesdays (you’ll need to be at the museum to pick up tickets at 10 a.m. or 1:45 p.m.).
National Children’s Museum
1300 Pennsylvania Ave. NW. 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed on Tuesdays. nationalchildrensmuseum.org. $15.95 for adults and children 1 and older.
There’s a popular route to get to the subterranean exhibits at the National Children’s Museum, and it’s a kid’s dream: a 30-foot slide, aptly called the Dream Machine. And, yes, grown-ups can try it, too. “One of the most asked questions we get is ‘can the adults go down the slide,’ and they absolutely can,” says Crystal Bowyer, president of the National Children’s Museum. They can also attempt to get back up via the giant rope climber, if they’re feeling ambitious. “I will say it’s a little harder to climb when you’re not quite as light as an 8-year-old.” Don’t worry — no adults have gotten stuck inside yet, and kids younger than 5 can go for the toddler mini-Dream Machine slide that’s just their size.
The main floor is designed as a free exploration space, where kids from birth to age 12 can explore STEAM (that’s science, technology, engineering, arts and math) concepts through play. “I always say that we are the hands-on hub for interactive learning; we are the place that you go to do something instead of see something,” Bowyer says. That could be playing with virtual slime or encasing yourself in a giant bubble.
Don’t miss: Besides the Dream Machines, Data Science Alley is a popular spot (and the museum says this is the first data science exhibit in a children’s museum in the country). See how data points stack up in experiments like a choose-your-own-adventure activity where you vote on questions with your feet or by placing pompoms in a maze of circulating air tubes. The Engineering Games and Play section includes a digital batting cage and a chance for kids to design and build their own racecars. Every week, the museum hosts Baby Jam music programs and STEAM story time for kids ages 1 to 4.
Insider tip: Local families can dodge crowds at member mornings on the first Saturday in the month, when the museum opens an hour early just for members. (Family memberships start at $190 per year.)
National Air and Space Museum in D.C.
600 Independence Ave. SW. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. airandspace.si.edu. Free; reserve your timed-entry passes here.
It’s 11 a.m. on a Thursday, and a group of toddlers are huddled together just a few steps from the first airplane ever flown, the 1903 Wright Flyer, while the spacesuit that Neil Armstrong wore on the moon is on view upstairs. But these tiny museum-goers are focused on looking through paper telescopes as a book called “Pluto’s Secret” is read aloud. This weekly Flights of Fancy Story Time is one of the many ways the team at the National Air and Space Museum is trying to appeal to the youngest visitors, with new features at eight revamped galleries that debuted last fall as part of an ambitious multiyear renovation.
The exhibits “are much more interactive than before,” says Michael Hulslander, the museum’s manager of on-site learning. “Kids are sure to love all the new digital and mechanical interactives, as well as tactile experiences.” While the sight of massive aircraft like a Boeing 747 flight deck or the Apollo 11 Command Module Columbia is impressive enough, experiences like touching a replica space glove or using your whole body to pilot a trike in a glider flight simulation might be just as memorable for little ones.
Don’t miss: Explore the 880-degree surface of Venus in the “Walking on Other Worlds” immersive experience, where gigantic curved screens surround you during a journey around the solar system. For an adventure firmly on this planet, the Speed Shop, stationed next to Mario Andretti’s Indy 500 car in the “Nation of Speed” exhibition, feels like a real mechanic’s garage with drawers kids can open and close and tactile tools. This is a hands-on programming space with a piston engine and tire changing stations — and it’s next to fun games like racecar simulators and an Evel Knievel pinball machine. And if you find yourself in the gift shop scooping up packages of Moon Cheese and freeze-dried astronaut ice cream, head to its lower level to see a life-size astronaut made entirely of Legos. When you visit the restrooms, you’ll notice tidbits on the walls explaining bathroom breaks for astronauts in space.
Insider tip: In addition to the weekday story time for tots, the museum hosts a solar observation session across the street at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial on most Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m.
International Spy Museum
700 L’Enfant Plaza SW. Hours vary daily. spymuseum.org. Ticket prices vary, but children 6 and under are always free.
How many educational experiences allow you to clamber through air ducts, dangle from a simulated helicopter or playfully administer electroshocks to a sibling? The International Spy Museum, which landed in its sleek new building in L’Enfant Plaza in 2019, boasts 10,000 artifacts in its collection and unwinds a whole lot of intrigue over two sprawling floors. The first of the exhibit floors dives into the intelligence process, from secret stealing to covert action. The next floor unpacks serious ethical questions about civil liberties (which might go over the heads of little ones, but there’s plenty for kids to explore here, too).
A ticket to the museum means you’ll be offered a badge and a “cover” (our spy identity on a recent visit was “Nico from Athens,” with “cobalt” as the special code word), and digital stations throughout the museum will test visitors’ newfound spy skills in topics like code cracking and the art of disguise. The computer-based games are a hit with kids, of course. But a group of elementary-schoolers seemed just as jazzed about see-it-to-believe-it historical gadgets like tooth concealments, a buttonhole camera, a transmitter hidden in fake tiger dung and a CIA rectal tool kit. What’s not to love?
Don’t miss: The “Covert Action” section of the museum has the most physical activities for kids, including a “hang time” challenge to see if they can hold on to an overhead bar for 60 seconds and a spying activity that gives kids the chance to scramble around in an air duct while parents or friends on the ground enter a secret code to try to see them. Youngsters might also enjoy covertly peering in on their parents via a camera in a potted plant in the “Berlin: City of Spies” exhibit, which includes a re-creation of an East Berlin hotel room outfitted with surreptitious surveillance devices. Kids might want to spend their souvenir allowance in the museum gift shop, stocked with oddities like disappearing ink, tiny walkie-talkies and rearview sunglasses.
Insider tip: The nearby shopping center in L’Enfant Plaza is a solid lunch bet, with dining options like tacos from TaKorean and Brown Bag sandwiches.
National Museum of American History
1300 Constitution Ave. NW. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. americanhistory.si.edu. Free.
In the portion of the National Museum of American History’s new “Entertainment Nation” exhibit devoted to children’s television, there’s one thing grown-ups might overlook. The “Sesame Street” characters — including every toddler’s favorite, Elmo — are posed so that their sight line is directed to look a child in the eye. That’s one small example of how the curators at this collection of beloved American objects make children feel like valued visitors.
That kid-centric focus is also the reason the museum houses an indoor play area, Wegmans Wonderplace, that is decorated with portraits of American children throughout the centuries. “Every person who made history started their life as a child. A lot of museums don’t do a great job of showing that kids are part of history, too,” says Carrie Heflin, early education specialist at the museum.
Many of the American History Museum’s exhibits include elements that will appeal to children, including an opportunity to climb up on a reproduction old-timey high wheel bike in the “Object Project” exhibit and a chance to follow the adventures of Bud the dog, an actual passenger in the first car driven across the United States, in the “America on the Move” transportation exhibit. Little ones will also love the big locomotives housed in that wing.
Don’t miss: Julia Child’s kitchen is painstakingly reconstructed at the museum, and Wonderplace has its own mini version that’s the most enchanting play kitchen we’ve seen, complete with pots and pans and realistic produce. “There’s always too many cooks in our kitchen,” Heflin jokes. This space is geared toward kids up to age 6, with a mirror-lined area for crawlers and a climbing structure where kids can get a unique view of artifacts like a fluegelhorn. There’s even a child-size toilet in the family bathroom. Older kids will be drawn to the Draper Spark!Lab, designed to encourage everyone to be inventive with STEM activities that change on a regular basis.
Insider tip: Check the hours for Spark!Lab and Wonderplace, which are currently open only select days of the week. The post-nap afternoon time slot is often a less crowded time at Wonderplace, which sometimes goes to a drop-in timed ticket system on busy days.