Washington’s best museums for kids

National Air and Space Museum in D.C.

600 Independence Ave. SW. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. airandspace.si.edu. Free; reserve your timed-entry passes here.

It’s 11 a.m. on a Thursday, and a group of toddlers are huddled together just a few steps from the first airplane ever flown, the 1903 Wright Flyer, while the spacesuit that Neil Armstrong wore on the moon is on view upstairs. But these tiny museum-goers are focused on looking through paper telescopes as a book called “Pluto’s Secret” is read aloud. This weekly Flights of Fancy Story Time is one of the many ways the team at the National Air and Space Museum is trying to appeal to the youngest visitors, with new features at eight revamped galleries that debuted last fall as part of an ambitious multiyear renovation.

The exhibits “are much more interactive than before,” says Michael Hulslander, the museum’s manager of on-site learning. “Kids are sure to love all the new digital and mechanical interactives, as well as tactile experiences.” While the sight of massive aircraft like a Boeing 747 flight deck or the Apollo 11 Command Module Columbia is impressive enough, experiences like touching a replica space glove or using your whole body to pilot a trike in a glider flight simulation might be just as memorable for little ones.

Don’t miss: Explore the 880-degree surface of Venus in the “Walking on Other Worlds” immersive experience, where gigantic curved screens surround you during a journey around the solar system. For an adventure firmly on this planet, the Speed Shop, stationed next to Mario Andretti’s Indy 500 car in the “Nation of Speed” exhibition, feels like a real mechanic’s garage with drawers kids can open and close and tactile tools. This is a hands-on programming space with a piston engine and tire changing stations — and it’s next to fun games like racecar simulators and an Evel Knievel pinball machine. And if you find yourself in the gift shop scooping up packages of Moon Cheese and freeze-dried astronaut ice cream, head to its lower level to see a life-size astronaut made entirely of Legos. When you visit the restrooms, you’ll notice tidbits on the walls explaining bathroom breaks for astronauts in space.

