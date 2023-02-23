The 23 best things to do in the Washington, D.C., area this week

Thursday, Feb. 23
Live! At the Library: African American Folk Music with Jake Blount at Library of Congress
Roots musician Jake Blount drew from historical recordings housed at the Library of Congress’s American Folklife Center when creating his acclaimed 2022 album “The New Faith,” and Blount returns to the library for this after-hours party, where the gifted banjo player will perform and discuss how African American traditions have shaped Americana music. Before or after the event, visitors can also view the temporary exhibit on “Black Resistance,” which draws from library collections. 6 p.m. Free; timed entry passes required.
Adore Delano at the Black Cat
For Adore Delano, existence is an act of perpetual reinvention. You might know them from a stint on “American Idol” in 2008, then performing under birth name Danny Noriega, where they placed in the top 16. Or maybe you remember them as the runner-up on Season 6 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” where their fiery catchphrases and zealous charm built them a global fan following. This constant aesthetic revamping translates to the artist’s four releases, each a different sound from, in some ways, a different person. Their most recent work, a 2021 EP called “Dirty Laundry,” prioritizes slower tracks with a bluesy rock feel and lovelorn longing in the lyrics. Delano feels just as comfortable starting a riot as they do serenading with a ballad. 7 p.m. $35.
Syria and Turkey Earthquake Relief Fundraiser at the Green Zone
D.C.’s original Middle Eastern cocktail bar turns the monthly Mazboota dance party into a fundraiser for the nonprofit Syria Relief and Development, which is assisting victims of the recent earthquakes with medical care, food and shelter. Proceeds from select cocktails are being donated to the organization through Saturday. The staff and DJ will also be hosting their own fundraisers, and donations will be accepted at the bar. 8 p.m. Free.
Landmade Brewing Tap Takeover at Andy’s Pizza
Landmade Brewing, a year-old farm brewery from Poolesville, Md., has been winning over beer lovers with its Czech-style lagers, Italian Pilsener, kolsch and Helles. The brewery recently announced the addition of wild-fermented ciders to its lineup. Still, unless you visit the farm, Landmade’s products can be tough to find. Visit Andy’s Pizza in NoMa to sample both drafts and pours from rare bottles while meeting the team behind the beers. 5 to 9 p.m. Free.
Friday, Feb. 24
‘Wild Seeds of the Soufside’ opening at Phillips at THEARC
Photographer Dee Dwyer’s images of people and everyday life in Southeast Washington are featured in a new exhibition at the Phillips Collection’s gallery at the Town Hall Education Arts Recreation Campus (THEARC) in Congress Heights. Dwyer discusses her work at the opening reception, where community members are invited to share their stories and experiences. 5 to 9 p.m. Exhibit on view through May 13. Free; registration required.
Marielle Kraft at DC9
Listening to Marielle Kraft’s music feels like FaceTiming your best friend. She’s comforting, honest and sometimes hilarious as she sings her way through moments that feel almost universal, especially to millennial and Gen Z women — first loves, hangovers, fights through the phone. The Nashville-based singer-songwriter has a knack for making her confessionals feel shared and her small moments feel huge; “I can see us making do with just a studio apartment / I’d donate half my clothes to share a closet with you,” she sings in “Ahead of Myself.” Kraft’s two indie-pop EPs and several singles have an endearing vulnerability that makes you feel like you’ve known her since freshman year. 7:30 p.m. $15.
Iluminacion: The Afro-Latine and Hispanic Cultural Showcase at the International Student House
This celebration of Afro-Latine culture runs at the International Student House, a nonprofit that houses international students in the DMV. Hosted by ¡Changó!: the Afro-Latine Student Association and Spanish Speaking Society, it includes dance performances, a fashion runway featuring works from Afro-Latine designers, musical guests and more from Howard students and artists around the area. Not only is this showcase a new event to the school, but Changó is a new organization, the university’s first Latine club, and its goal is to spotlight a range of cultures. “As much visibility we can give to all of Latin America, we’re trying to do that as best we can,” says Kayla Cason, vice president of Changó. 7 p.m. $20.
‘District Postcard Views’ book release at the DC History Center
Photographer Shedrick Pelt’s new book reimagines modern D.C. street scenes as vintage photographs — literally. Each “page” of “District Postcard Views” is in fact a 5-by-7-inch postcard that can be removed and used. Join Pelt at the DC History Center, inside the Carnegie Library, for a panel discussion about his book, complete with a “Then and Now” display of images from DC History Center collections, plus light food and drinks and music from a DJ. 5 to 7 p.m. Free; registration encouraged.
Rhythm and Hues at Lady Bird
The Kimpton Banneker Hotel wraps up Black History Month celebrations with a party at its rooftop lounge. Watch art being created during a demo by Terrell Arts DC, sample Black-owned wines from the McBride Sisters Collection, visit a pop-up shop featuring local makers and enjoy music curated by WKYS’s DJ Trini. 7 to 10 p.m. $35.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Ice Yards at Yards Park
Spring break awaits, but in the meantime, spend an afternoon in a winter wonderland. This party at D.C.’s waterfront Yards Park features cold-weather-apropos games like ice block Jenga, ax throwing, (iceless) curling and even a snowboarding simulator. Warm up around fire pits with beverages from pop-up bars run by neighboring restaurants, including Maxwell Park, Shilling Canning Co. and La Famosa. The ticket price includes one drink and a $5 dollar donation to Special Olympics, which will set up an aboveground pool for those brave enough to take the Polar Plunge into freezing water. (For information about registering for the plunge, see specialolympicsdc.org.) 1 to 4 p.m. $15.
Makers Mile in Old Town Alexandria
Businesses around Old Town offer classes in take-home decor, art projects, tea and cocktail tastings, floral arrangements, spices and other hands-on projects. After you reserve a spot, a tote bag — which can be picked up at the Lorien Hotel & Spa on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. — serves as your ticket at over 20 participating locations. Note that businesses offer workshops at varying times throughout the weekend. Saturday at 10 a.m. through Sunday at 4 p.m. $30.
Abba dance party at Wunder Garten
The NoMa beer garden closes out its Après Ski-themed pop-up with a full weekend of dance parties. Saturday brings a tribute to the Swedish disco icons, so dress in your best winter outfits. For those feeling less like dancing queens, check out a Studio 54-themed event Friday and, for the final Après Ski party, a dedication to Bad Bunny on Sunday. 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Free.
‘Paddington Gets in a Jam’ at Alden Theatre
Two performances fit for the family feature the stage debut of the children’s literary star. The show, which follows Paddington as his good intentions lead to chaos, debuted in New York City in 2019, and Broadway World praised it as “wildly adorable.” 1 and 4 p.m. $20-$30.
‘FIFA 23’ tournament at Franklin Hall
If beating your online friends at “FIFA 23” is getting old, this tournament, sponsored by D.C. United and the nonprofit soccer organization District Sports, will let you show your top moves IRL. There are two divisions, for Xbox and PS5, so pick a favorite club team and get going. Entry fees include a minimum of five matches and one drink, and proceeds benefit the Urban Alliance. Noon. $40.
‘A Night on the Riviera’ Mardi Gras party at the Embassy of France
What better way to celebrate French traditions than at the French Embassy? Listen to cabaret music from singer Barbara Papendorp and pianist Oren Levine while eating hors d’oeuvres created by embassy executive chef Daniel Labonne. There’s also an open bar with European beers and wine tastings, including French champagnes. Expect a Carnival fashion competition and a raffle with prizes such as flight and concert tickets. 7 p.m. $119.
Black History Tours from Off the Mall Tours
Off the Mall Tours offers a collection of walking tours covering subjects as esoteric as Civil War madams and the birth of D.C. punk. For February, topics include Queer Black Broadway (Feb. 25), an LGBTQ tour of U Street sites in conjunction with the Rainbow History Project, and the History of Black Georgetown (Feb. 26). Times vary. $25.
Sunday, Feb. 26
Soul and Blues Music Maker Foundation Showcase at the National Gallery of Art
In conjunction with the exhibit “Called to Create: Black Artists of the American South,” the National Gallery of Art’s East Building hosts a day featuring live performances of blues, bluegrass and gospel. Noon to 4:30 p.m. Free.
Cheers and Beers: Black Brewers Tasting Party at Metrobar
A Black History Month celebration at Northeast’s Metrobar brings together seven Black-owned beer brands from Maryland and D.C., including Sankofa, Urban Garden Brewing, Liquid Intrusion and the newest entry, Black Beauty, for an afternoon of sipping, meeting and greeting. Tickets cover tastings of all the beers, and full-size pours will be available. If you find a new favorite, Craft Beer Cellar will have beers to take home. 2 to 5 p.m. $20.
Doc at 100: A Doc Watson Tribute Concert at the Birchmere
Bluegrass music lost one of its most sage and rigorous guitarists when Arthel Lane “Doc” Watson died in 2012 at age 89. This centennial tribute performance, hosted by author Ted Olson, features some of Watson’s longtime collaborators, such as T. Michael Coleman and Jack Lawrence, as well as his star disciples, Wayne Henderson and Jack Hinshelwood. 7:30 p.m. $45.
House Concerts at Hill Center
A new monthly concert series at Capitol Hill’s Hill Center aims to bring a “cozy, mellow” vibe to the historic venue, so settle in with a cup of tea — or something stronger — and listen as Gabrielle Zwi, a ukulele-playing singer-songwriter, gets the House Concerts underway. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. $15.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Neptune Room Third Anniversary
Neptune Room was unfortunate to open just two weeks before the pandemic shut down D.C. bars and restaurants. Still, after three years of starts, stops and restarts, the no-frills Brightwood Park bar, from the team behind the popular Showtime, has carved out a niche in the neighborhood, whether it’s DJs spinning all-vinyl sets or “The Last of Us” viewing parties. The low-key vibe extends to the anniversary party, which offers a pop-up with Nomad Dumplings, but mostly a chance to hang out and have a beer and a shot with friends. 5 p.m. Free.
Wednesday, March 1
DC Independent Film Forum at Landmark E Street Cinema
The D.C. Independent Film Forum — previously known as the D.C. Independent Film Festival — takes place over five days, with a focus on talks not just after screenings, but also outside of them. This year’s event schedule includes industry seminars on topics such as “Copyright and AI” and “Understanding the Grants Landscape for Documentaries.” And, unique to this forum, there are also happy hours. The lineup of films for 2023 includes 10 feature-length films, split between narratives and documentaries, but also 10 shorts programs with features from around the globe, as well as documentaries, animation and even web series pilots. Through March 5. Most film screenings and programs $13. All-access pass $105; weekend-only passes $45-$65.
‘Clyde’s’ at Studio Theatre
Playwright Lynn Nottage explores life after incarceration for a group of spirited men and women, working in the kitchen of a bustling truck stop. Candis C. Jones, who directed Signature Theatre’s sterling online version of Dominique Morisseau’s “Detroit ’67” in 2021, takes the reins for the regional premiere of Nottage’s highly entertaining comedy, a critical favorite after its debut last year by Second Stage Theater. It even proved a sensation with an audience for which Second Stage arranged a special viewing: incarcerated men in a unit on New York City’s Rikers Island. Through April 9. $50-$95.