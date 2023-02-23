The 23 best things to do in the Washington, D.C., area this week

Saturday, Feb. 25

Ice Yards at Yards Park

Spring break awaits, but in the meantime, spend an afternoon in a winter wonderland. This party at D.C.’s waterfront Yards Park features cold-weather-apropos games like ice block Jenga, ax throwing, (iceless) curling and even a snowboarding simulator. Warm up around fire pits with beverages from pop-up bars run by neighboring restaurants, including Maxwell Park, Shilling Canning Co. and La Famosa. The ticket price includes one drink and a $5 dollar donation to Special Olympics, which will set up an aboveground pool for those brave enough to take the Polar Plunge into freezing water. (For information about registering for the plunge, see specialolympicsdc.org.) 1 to 4 p.m. $15.

Makers Mile in Old Town Alexandria

Businesses around Old Town offer classes in take-home decor, art projects, tea and cocktail tastings, floral arrangements, spices and other hands-on projects. After you reserve a spot, a tote bag — which can be picked up at the Lorien Hotel & Spa on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. — serves as your ticket at over 20 participating locations. Note that businesses offer workshops at varying times throughout the weekend. Saturday at 10 a.m. through Sunday at 4 p.m. $30.

Abba dance party at Wunder Garten

The NoMa beer garden closes out its Après Ski-themed pop-up with a full weekend of dance parties. Saturday brings a tribute to the Swedish disco icons, so dress in your best winter outfits. For those feeling less like dancing queens, check out a Studio 54-themed event Friday and, for the final Après Ski party, a dedication to Bad Bunny on Sunday. 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Free.

‘Paddington Gets in a Jam’ at Alden Theatre

Two performances fit for the family feature the stage debut of the children’s literary star. The show, which follows Paddington as his good intentions lead to chaos, debuted in New York City in 2019, and Broadway World praised it as “wildly adorable.” 1 and 4 p.m. $20-$30.

‘FIFA 23’ tournament at Franklin Hall

If beating your online friends at “FIFA 23” is getting old, this tournament, sponsored by D.C. United and the nonprofit soccer organization District Sports, will let you show your top moves IRL. There are two divisions, for Xbox and PS5, so pick a favorite club team and get going. Entry fees include a minimum of five matches and one drink, and proceeds benefit the Urban Alliance. Noon. $40.

‘A Night on the Riviera’ Mardi Gras party at the Embassy of France

What better way to celebrate French traditions than at the French Embassy? Listen to cabaret music from singer Barbara Papendorp and pianist Oren Levine while eating hors d’oeuvres created by embassy executive chef Daniel Labonne. There’s also an open bar with European beers and wine tastings, including French champagnes. Expect a Carnival fashion competition and a raffle with prizes such as flight and concert tickets. 7 p.m. $119.

