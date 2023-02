Prince George’s County police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday in the unincorporated section of Takoma Park, police said.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Officers responded at about 12:40 a.m. to the 6700 block of New Hampshire Avenue for a reported shooting, police said. They found Chase with gunshot wounds inside an apartment building. He died hours later at a hospital, police said.