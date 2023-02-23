Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Melani Bey went back on the ice to skate one last loop. Then one more. The Fort Dupont Ice Arena was melting. The compressors were powering down and the ice was becoming as weepy as Melani, the 17-year-old whose life was enriched — maybe even saved — in one of the most run-down rinks in the nation.

“I grew up across the street. This is the place we all went to get out,” she said, wiping her tears with her shirt sleeve. “Where will the kids who need to get away go now?”

Monday was the final skate before demolition begins on the rink built to bicentennial fanfare in 1976, a marvel in one of the poorest D.C. neighborhoods. The rink badly needs an upgrade, but city leaders and a foundation that swooped in decades ago to save it have been going back and forth on what a new rink will be and who it will serve.

And now, the hunt for ice begins.

Rink ice is a commodity in the area, nearly as rare and expensive as cubed ice was in the days before the Civil War, when it was considered a luxury for the rich. It is one of the great limitations of hockey and skating in general. To make it year-round, you need energy-hogging facilities that generally mean big bucks.

Fort Dupont is the only indoor rink in the entire city. The rest of them are in the suburbs, beyond in the exurbs. And one of the closest rinks outside city limits at Mount Vernon in Alexandria is also closed for renovations. Elbows will be thrown.

The club teams, elite prep schools and adult pickup leagues will find ice. It will be tough to drive across the city and into the suburbs during rush hour, especially for high school kids racing to get to practice (I’m a hockey mom, I know of this torture), but they will manage for two years, or however long it takes.

It will be the kids like Melani, who is called Coach Melani by the Kids on Ice skaters who get free or subsidized lessons and who look up to her and listen and learn from her, who will be bereft.

Beyond guiding thousands of kids to find purpose, place, discipline and safety — even food, because the snack bar ladies were known to give free hot dogs and “Fort Fries” to kids who came hungry — the rink also helped produce two Olympic speed skaters, a storied African American youth hockey team, college players and an NHL coach.

And yet, it is one of the most neglected, debated, polarizing and frustrating projects in the city. “I was on the board here for almost a decade and spent a lot of blood, sweat and tears raising money,” Melinda Roth, a veteran hockey mom, said during a city hearing about the rink last week. “I left the board 10 years ago in pure frustration.”

It is a crossroads of the socioeconomic divide in Washington. Kids living in poverty learn to skate and get homework tutoring here. It is also home ice to some of the elite school hockey teams, and to adult pickup leagues where senators, lobbyists and lawyers slap shot and check each other, legally.

“It is the best representation of Washington, D.C., that you will see: people from all walks of life — kids, families — and you’ve got the richest and poorest parents in the stands together watching their children interacting,” said Patrice Willoughby, a lobbyist who learned to skate late in life and has been a board member of the foundation that took over the rink’s operations decades ago. “It really represents what we love about Washington, D.C.”

Meanwhile, city leaders have underestimated its importance to the District. For years, the Friends of Fort Dupont Ice Arena, the foundation that took over rink operations after it was so neglected that pigeon poop seized the cooling system, have tried to keep it afloat. They held fundraisers and charity games. One year, they marshaled dozens of companies across the region to descend on the place and donate about $200,000 worth of services.

It was not until 2019 — after hockey mania swept the region when the Washington Capitals captured the Stanley Cup — that city leaders began to acknowledge the need for new ice, for more ice. There was a proposal, complete with gorgeous architectural renderings, for a grand rink with two sheets of ice. It drew on the stunning view that visiting teams always gasp at: a sweeping vista of the capital.

But the city pulled out of that plan last year and submitted a new one that would double the budget and possibly take twice as long to build. The board at first refused to shut down. A year later, they gave in. One sheet of ice is better than nothing, seemed to be the consensus. And Willoughby said there may still be hope for expansion for more ice down the road, if the money comes in.

Hmmm. Where can that money be? Maybe with the folks who have started using that ice in 1977: the Caps. As soon as the ice rink opened, the Caps made it their practice ice. And then they left, bouncing around suburban rinks since the 1980s until they moved into a megaplex atop a mall in Ballston, closer to their Virginia McMansions and closer to the families who can afford their pricey youth program.

Over the years, the Caps and Monumental Sports have dribbled support to the rink they abandoned with a few thousand dollars, comparable to profits from nacho sales during the games in which they call themselves the “Washington Capitals.”

Four of their executives sat down to tell me what they have done: They send celebrity players to rink every so often. (Great photo ops.) In 2018, they bussed more than 1,000 D.C. schoolkids to the rink and opened it up, offering lessons in ice and street hockey They donate equipment and instruction of schools on the rules of street and ice hockey.

When the city said the foundation would need to raise more than $1 million to help fund the two sheets of ice, they opened up a GoFundMe, which raised $448,465, including $100,000 pledged from Caps owner Ted Leonsis and dozens of small donations from D.C. residents. Cash donations, as listed on their website, amount to about $8,700 a year over the past two decades.

Four years later, the money is still locked in the GoFundMe. The folks from Monumental Sports who wanted to talk to me about all the things the team has done for the rink said they will get the money to the rink once it reopens. In two years. They can’t promise to open any of their ice time to the teams displaced during the renovation.

Across the parking lot from the rink is the Nationals Baseball Academy, a huge facility with multiple fields and community rooms for camps, tutoring and programs. It was built thanks to a $7 million donation from the Washington Nationals as part of their stadium deal.

Meanwhile, the day camp that Fort Dupont runs for kids on their winter breaks was cut short this week after the sudden closure on Monday. A donation gave them run of the seasonal outdoor rink at Canal Park near Nationals Park.

Record temperatures have been tough on that ice. By Thursday, as Washington climbed toward 77 degrees in February, the ice began to melt. Again.

