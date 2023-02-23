How D.C. spent a record warm day in February

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A jog around the National Mall on Feb. 23 normally means layers. A lot of them. On Thursday, around 8 a.m., Bo Bartley sat on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in shorts and a T-shirt. He listened to a “dance mix playlist” (which he said was too embarrassing to name on the record) and contemplated whether he would finish his six-mile loop or take a city bike for the remaining three.

On one hand, Bartley said, he was tired — knocked off his running schedule by a bout of covid a few weeks ago. On the other hand, the Rock ’n’ Roll half-marathon was less than a month away, and it was hard to imagine running in more ideal February weather.

The temperature on Thursday would eventually hit 81 degrees, breaking the daily record for Feb. 23 of 78 degrees, which the city reached in 1874. It was the second earliest in the year that it has ever been above 80 degrees in the nation’s capital. People in D.C. spent it jogging, strolling, picnicking, searching for early Cherry Blossoms, skipping work, working outside, and basking under the sun on the National Mall — some with colorful snow cones in hand.

But it began slowly, with wind chill and the sun still hidden behind clouds, splashing a light yellow hue over the Lincoln Memorial. Bartley pushed himself up from the steps and into a trot.

A few steps away, an eighth-grader from North Carolina put his hands on his hips and delivered his own version of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech, with his rendition focused on the remodeling of his middle school.

His classmates, in town from North Carolina, laughed and cheered. A school administrator, Charlesa Peoples, filmed her student addressing the slow trickle of runners and tourists from the historic perch. She said it was the school’s first D.C. trip since the pandemic.

Beneath them, two ducks floated in the corner of the Reflecting Pool, which was mostly drained for winter cleaning. It was close to 9 a.m. and approximately 63 degrees. Cold enough for a jacket, warm enough to hope for a summerlike day.

Around that time, Danielle Detz, a 32-year-old in town from Boston for a work trip, arrived at the Tidal Basin expecting to see the first Cherry Blossoms of the year. She said she woke up early Thursday because she heard that the famous flowers might have already bloomed thanks to the unseasonal weather.

Instead, Detz found mostly barren branches. She wandered over to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, pausing in front of an inscription that read:

Make a career of humanity, commit yourself to the noble struggle for equal rights. You will make a greater person of yourself, a greater nation of your country, and a finer world to live in.

“I like this one,” she said, dressed in a teal puffer coat. “It’s about your purpose in life and taking advantage of the time you have.”

Detz said she planned to search for the best place to work outside, saying, “That sounds a whole lot better than my hotel room.”

Across the city, residents were similarly contemplating how to take advantage of the sunshine. Some government staffers decided to meet on the Mall and toss a frisbee in their suits. Others set up work-from-home stations on their patios. Friends scheduled afternoon pickleball games at a recreation center in Southwest. A community activist advertised an evening rooftop happy hour called, “Act Like It’s Summer.”

Around 11 a.m., the sun emerged through the clouds, showering the cobblestone streets on Capitol Hill with new warmth. Locals shed their layers and ordered their coffees with ice.

By noon, the sky was clear and thermometers read 73 degrees. One girl roller skated around Lincoln Park, donning a pink helmet, pink knee pads and pink arm bands. A few steps away, toddlers slid down slides before trying and failing to walk back up them.

A dog named Bonnie, half Australian Shepherd and half Blue Heeler, basked in the sun, her tongue flapping in the breeze.

She sauntered past clusters of families picnicking across the park, closely following her owners, Morgan Mahoney, 26, and Mikey Shepard, 28.

Mahoney and Shepard, both between jobs, had spent the morning strolling through Capitol Hill, marveling at the warmth and also concerned by it.

“In my subconscious, I’m like, ‘Oh this is bad,’” Mahoney said. “But I guess I’ll enjoy the perks of climate change.”

Shepard added: “Yeah, this is the one positive we get for the next 20 years. It’s pretty bleak. I’m happy that it’s 80 degrees, but I wish it were May or April even. February is a little too soon.”

The couple resolved to let themselves enjoy the February warmth as a sort of consolation prize. They headed back to their apartment to let Bonnie take a breather, while they enjoyed a few glasses of wine.

Nearby, a group of kids between 3- and 9-years-old lined up under the Emancipation Memorial at the center of Lincoln Park. They held hands, sweaty from a particularly intense game of hide and seek.

“I can run and walk with my eyes closed,” one boy said to his teacher, Akilah Johnson, 22.

“Really?” she replied. “As long as you don’t hurt yourself or fall.”

The boy proceeded to twirl around, stumbling on the dirt before catching himself and grinning.

Johnson had taken the kids — all enrolled in science camp for D.C. public school students on February break — on an especially long walk midday Thursday. She hoped the exercise would help release some of their excess energy she had noticed as soon as they arrived that morning. They were excited, she said, to be dressed in shorts for the first time in months.

But the sunny playground left the students clamoring for more. Now, they were asking her if they could please have recess before lunch instead of after.

For some, 80 degrees in February was haunting, a marker of the dangerous shifts in our climate. In the National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden, a man named Wilfredo Dubon trimmed treetops. He studied the branches, worried that the red leaves breaking through the tips of the elm trees were a sign that the spring foliage would bloom too soon this year.

Beneath him, the sculpture garden ice rink was empty and melting, closed for the day because of the weather.

But it also brought scenes of relaxation and rejuvenation. A man on the National Mall filmed a woman leading a workout class, which ended with a seven-part stretch series. A father showed his daughter how to fly a kite. Friends tossed a football.

I sat among them on my mom’s old picnic blanket, thanks to an assignment to find maximum enjoyment on this misplaced summer day. My rainbow snow cone melted, at first slowly and then quickly, as the sun strengthened and the temperature reached 78 degrees.

