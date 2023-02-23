Gov. Moore names acting superintendent Roland Butler to lead state police

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gov. Wes Moore (D) has tapped Lt. Colonel Roland L. Butler Jr. to lead the Maryland State Police, an agency in the throes of a federal probe of its hiring and promotional practices and whether they have been racially discriminatory against Black troopers. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Butler, who is Black, has served as acting superintendent since January. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) named him in November after Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones, III, announced he was retiring at the end of the year. Jones led the agency for two years.

Butler’s nomination is the third in which Moore has decided to keep a Hogan appointee to serve in his administration. The others were also in public safety related positions: Carolyn Scruggs as secretary of public safety and corrections and Russell Strickland as secretary of emergency management.

Before his appointment, Butler led the Field Operations Bureau and was responsible for a patrol force of more than 1,000 troopers assigned to 23 barracks across the state.

Last summer, the Justice Department and U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland announced that they had launched an investigation of the department but did not indicate what sparked the probe or offer any specific allegations against the agency.

Members of the General Assembly have heard complaints from Black troopers for years, said Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek Barron, who was a member of the state legislature for six years before he became the head of the state’s U.S. Attorney’s office, and deemed the complaints sufficiently credible to investigate.

