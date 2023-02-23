Prosecutors won’t charge D.C. police commander who fatally shot man at the Wharf

Listen Gift Article Share

Federal prosecutors on Thursday announced they would not file charges against an off-duty D.C. police commander who fatally shot a man outside a restaurant at the Wharf last year. The incident occurred on July 16 around 9 p.m. Prosecutors said Cmdr. Jason Bagshaw of the Special Operations Division and his wife — a D.C. police investigator — were seated inside a restaurant in the 800 block of Wharf Street SW, when diners began crouching and crawling on the floor after they noticed a commotion outside.

Security camera footage released after the shooting showed Bagshaw, in civilian clothes, running toward the disturbance. Police said at the time that he saw a man pointing a handgun at another person; a representative for the man’s family said he was being robbed and was protecting a friend.

In a statement Thursday, prosecutors said Bagshaw retrieved his Glock 17 service pistol from its holster, pointed it at 23-year-old Lazarus David Wilson, of Dumfries, Va., and yelled “MPD, drop the gun!” Wilson did not, and Bagshaw fired once, striking Wilson in the face, prosecutors said.

Andrew Clarke, an attorney for the Wilson family, said Wilson’s relatives wished prosecutors had presented the case to a grand jury and allowed the panel to decide if charges should be filed. He said the family plans to file a lawsuit against Bagshaw and the police department.

“It saddens us that the government chose to take this decision out of the hands of the citizens of the District of Columbia,” Clarke said. “This is becoming a narrative that Black people in America know all too well. That their lives don’t matter.”

“This is not over. We will get justice for Mr. Wilson,” he said.

Through a police spokesman, Bagshaw declined to comment.

Bagshaw was not wearing a body camera because he was off duty. The U.S. attorney’s office and the police department’s Internal Affairs Division interviewed witnesses, and examined forensic reports and security video, prosecutors said in the statement. Police recovered a .45-caliber Glock handgun loaded with a dozen bullets that they said Wilson had been holding.

“After a careful, thorough, and independent review of the evidence, federal prosecutors found insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Cmdr. Bagshaw used excessive force under the circumstances,” the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement.

The office said to substantiate civil rights charges, “prosecutors must typically be able to prove that the involved officers willfully used more force than was reasonably necessary.”

“Prosecutors must not only prove that the force used was excessive, but must also prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the officer acted with the deliberate and specific intent to do something the law forbids,” prosecutors said.

Bagshaw has been singled out in the past by activist groups, who have questioned his conduct handling demonstrations, particularly those involving racial justice after the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. At that time in 2020, Bagshaw was a lieutenant.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Police Chief Robert J. Contee III praised Bagshaw and his wife, saying they took decisive action to stop a potentially deadly shooting in an area.

