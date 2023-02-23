Prince George’s officer indicted, accused of traffic stop assault

Listen Gift Article Share

A grand jury indicted a Prince George’s County police officer this week on a charge of misconduct in office in the alleged assault of a civilian in Capitol Heights two years ago. The officer, Cpl. Anthony Brooke, is accused of assaulting the person during an arrest on Feb. 23, 2021. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy did not offer further details about the alleged incident in a statement about the indictment. Grand jury proceedings are not public.

In a separate statement, the Prince George’s County Police Department said that the arrest followed a traffic stop. Brooke was accused of assaulting the driver, the department said. The internal affairs division reviewed body-camera footage of all the officers who were on the scene of the traffic stop, the department said.

Investigators eventually forwarded the video to the State’s Attorney’s Office for further criminal investigation.

“Officer Brooke intends to plead not guilty and vigorously contest the charges,” Brooke’s attorney William Brennan said in a brief telephone interview. Brennan declined to comment further on the indictment.

Angelo Consoli, president of the officer’s police union, said he was just learning about the indictment Thursday and could not comment without “knowing the full facts of the case.”

“We have trust in the criminal justice system to do what it is designed to do,” he said.

Brooke, who has been with the department since 2015, was assigned to the Westphalia Division VIII at the time of the incident, police said.

The officer had been charged in August 2022 in a separate case alongside 13 other officers involving accusations of double-dipping. The officers were accused of working private security at the same time they were being paid to work their department shifts, prosecutors alleged at the time.

But those charges were dropped by Braveboy last month. Her office said that the case “should be handled internally” by the police department after investigators received new evidence, including witness statements, witness impeachment materials from the defense counsel, and more detailed records than what prosecutors had at the time of the indictment.

Prosecutors said the case would instead be handled by the internal affairs division of the police department, which has the power to bring administrative charges against officers accused of wrongdoing.

Those officers, including Brooke, had their police powers suspended in April 2021 and were assigned to desk duty, officials said.

When asked Thursday if Brooke had been suspended before April 2021 for the alleged assault during the February 2021 traffic stop, police could not immediately answer.

The department did say in a statement that Brooke will remain suspended pending the outcome of the new criminal case against him.

