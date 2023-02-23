Richard Saslaw, Virginia’s longest-serving state senator, will retire

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax), Virginia’s longest-serving state senator, will retire at the end of his term in January, closing a 47-year legislative career launched when a Civil War veteran’s son ruled the House. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Saslaw, 83, served in the House of Delegates from 1976 to 1980, when he moved down the hall to the Senate. He has led the Democratic Caucus for a quarter-century, largely sticking with his pro-business, pro-death penalty stances as his party evolved away from them.

A wisecracking storyteller, Saslaw likes to joke that he rubbed elbows as a young legislator with early Virginia governors Patrick Henry and Thomas Jefferson — but he really did make laws alongside Speaker John Warren Cooke, born in 1915 to a former Confederate soldier.

“I’ve been around awhile,” Saslaw said in an interview this week. “Strange feeling to be able to tell somebody you’ve been here long enough to serve with a guy whose father fought in the Civil War. You know?”

Saslaw announced his plans to retire Thursday in a speech on the Senate floor, drawing accolades — and tears — from legislators on both sides of the aisle. Some of the 13 governors he served under also offered praise.

“There is only one Dick Saslaw,” former Democratic governor Terry McAuliffe wrote in a text message to The Washington Post. “I am proud to count myself, along with Governors Patrick Henry, Thomas Jefferson and many more, as having had the privilege to partner with Dick and make Virginia the best state in America. A true Virginia icon.”

Former Republican governor George Allen called Saslaw “a very valuable ally” on economic development and education.

“Some people stay in office a long time and become imperious,” Allen said. “To me, he was just a very reasonable person.”

Former Democratic governor Ralph Northam said Saslaw was “my steadfast partner in the Senate, and a critical part of my work as Governor to expand Medicaid, end the death penalty, pass common sense gun safety measures, and make Virginia the best state for business.”

Saslaw surprised some Senate colleagues when he rose on the floor to say he would not seek re-election.

“Everybody’s got a use-by or sell-by date stamp somewhere, and for me, it’s next January 10th at noon,” he said, referring to the appointed hour when the senators and delegates elected in November’s elections will be sworn in.

By that date, Saslaw will have marked 44 years in the Senate and 48 in the legislature overall, having served two two-year terms in the House. He has already surpassed the 40-year tenure of Charles “Chuck” Colgan (D-Prince William), who was Virginia’s longest-serving state senator when he retired in 2016.

Former delegate Lacey Putney, a Bedford Democrat-turned-independent who ended his career caucusing with Republicans, still holds the record as the state’s longest-serving legislator, serving 52 years, from 1962 to 2014.

Saslaw’s retirement is one of many this year, some of them hastened by new legislative maps that pitted many House and Senate incumbents against each other.

“You come to the point where your heart would like to stay but your body says it’s probably had enough,” said Del. Ken Plum (D-Fairfax), who also announced his retirement this week.

Plum, 81, first served in the House from 1978 to 1980, alongside Saslaw, then again from 1982 until this year.

Plum recalled being a freshman delegate and casting the only vote against a bill funding Confederate cemeteries. Saslaw immediately came over to his seat, he said, to warn that he had made a terrible mistake. “Don’t you know the Speaker’s father is buried in one of those graveyards,” Saslaw told him, referring to Cooke.

Plum, abashed, stood and changed his vote. “It was Saslaw’s effort to save me from myself,” he said.

Gregory S. Schneider contributed to this report.

This story is developing and will be updated.

