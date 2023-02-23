Rep. Scott Perry fights to keep phone from team probing Jan. 6 attack

Gift Article Share

Six months after federal agents seized his phone as part of their investigation into false election fraud claims, Rep. Scott Perry will argue Thursday in front of a panel of three judges that the device cannot be searched. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Pennsylvania Republican is supported by bipartisan leadership in the House of Representatives as he argues that the “speech or debate” clause of the Constitution protects him from the special counsel probe.

After Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, Perry pushed the White House and Justice Department to investigate implausible election fraud claims, including that an Italian defense contractor conspired with senior CIA officials to flip votes from President Donald Trump to Biden using military satellites. Perry was also involved in the effort to install as acting attorney general Jeffrey Clark, a Justice Department official who backed plans to block Biden from taking office. Clark’s home has also been searched. Neither has been charged with a crime.

The Constitution protects legislators from being questioned outside Congress about their work and was written to prevent the president from trying to corruptly influence lawmakers with threats of prosecution. It has protected a senator who read classified material aloud at a committee hearing and a lawmaker accused of getting paid to help immigrants attain citizenship.

But it is unclear whether the privilege applies to a lawmaker’s conversations with members of the executive branch at all, and particularly to discussions about subverting an election to keep the executive in power. The court has asked both Perry and the Justice Department to be prepared to discuss both of those questions.

“This is one of these classic ‘executive versus legislative branch’ issues,” said Philip Kiko, a longtime attorney for the House now with Williams & Jensen. He wrote a supporting brief in a 2007 case where the D.C. Circuit ruled that FBI agents violated the speech or debate clause when searching a House member’s office.

Kiko said the clause is generally interpreted “quite broadly,” as he believes it should be: “It’s so central to the functions of a member of Congress. ... Members should be allowed to, and do, analyze and do research and investigation.”

A lower-court judge, Beryl A. Howell, ruled against Perry in December. The three judges that will hear the appeal include two nominated to the bench by Trump and one nominated by George H.W. Bush.

Perry, who refused to answer a subpoena from House lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, initially fought the search in open court before moving to sealed proceedings. In his lawsuit, Perry argued that “only ... the member of Congress whose records are at issue” can decide “the extent to which the Speech or Debate Clause applies to those records.”

Former vice president Mike Pence is also fighting a subpoena from the special counsel, arguing that his role as president of the Senate gave him the same protections as it did a lawmaker.

J. Michael Luttig, a former appellate court judge who advised Pence that there was no legal way to defy the 2020 election results, said on Twitter the vice president was acting in “an essentially ceremonial role” on Jan. 6.

“If there are privileges and protections enjoyed by a Vice President when he or she serves as the President of the Senate during the Joint Session to count the electoral votes, those privileges and protections would yield to the demands of criminal process as — if not sooner than — do the Speech or Debate Clause privileges and protections for Senators and Representatives,” Luttig wrote.

Stanley M. Brand, a former counsel for the House of Representatives who specializes in government investigations and is representing Perry, said he considered Pence’s argument against disclosure equally strong.

“The 12th Amendment places the counting of electoral votes in the Congress’ bailiwick. Therefore it’s legislative, and it’s protected,” Brand said. “The vice president serves as the presiding officer. ... I don’t see how a special counsel subpoena into his role in a legislative process isn’t interference with that process.”

Brand declined to comment on the specifics of Perry’s case, which remains almost entirely under seal.

The appeals court also plans to hear arguments on whether Howell’s order was final and thus appealable. The court could rule that Perry must be held in contempt for defying the subpoena before he can challenge it.

To obtain the warrant to search Perry’s phone, the Justice Department would have had to show probable cause that a crime was committed. Perry has said through a spokesperson that he is considered a witness, not a subject, in the investigation.

Perry now sits on the House Oversight Committee.

“Why should I be limited, why should anybody be limited, just because someone has made an accusation?” he said in January. “Everybody in America is innocent until proven otherwise.”

A former White House aide testified before Congress that Perry had asked Trump for a presidential pardon for criminal liability for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Perry denies doing so.

