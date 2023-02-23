Trump may be questioned in lawsuits by ex-FBI employees

A federal judge on Thursday ordered that former president Donald Trump and FBI Director Christopher Wray can be questioned under oath by attorneys for two former senior FBI employees who allege in separate lawsuits that they were illegally targeted for retribution after the FBI investigated Russia’s interference in the 2020 presidential election.
The decision by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson of Washington came in consolidated lawsuits against the FBI and Justice Department by former senior FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page.
Strzok seeks reinstatement and back pay over what he alleges was his unfair termination for criticizing then-president Trump. Page alleges officials unlawfully released a trove of politically charged text messages she exchanged with Strzok, with whom she was having an affair.
This story will be updated.