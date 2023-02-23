The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Legal Issues

Trump may be questioned in lawsuits by ex-FBI employees

Two former senior FBI employees who allege they were targeted for retribution after FBI’s Trump-Russia probe may narrowly probe Trump, FBI Director Christopher Wray

By
February 23, 2023 at 3:16 p.m. EST
Former President Donald Trump can be deposed for a lawsuit filed by two ex-FBI employees, a federal judge ruled. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

A federal judge on Thursday ordered that former president Donald Trump and FBI Director Christopher Wray can be questioned under oath by attorneys for two former senior FBI employees who allege in separate lawsuits that they were illegally targeted for retribution after the FBI investigated Russia’s interference in the 2020 presidential election.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The decision by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson of Washington came in consolidated lawsuits against the FBI and Justice Department by former senior FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

Strzok seeks reinstatement and back pay over what he alleges was his unfair termination for criticizing then-president Trump. Page alleges officials unlawfully released a trove of politically charged text messages she exchanged with Strzok, with whom she was having an affair.

This story will be updated.

Loading...