Mother of man fatally shot by D.C. police at the Wharf demands justice

Every time Tanya Wilson visits her 4-year-old grandson, Simare, she watches him go toward the window and look for his dad. “When he asks me where’s his daddy at … I don’t know what to tell him,” Tanya Wilson said during a news conference on Friday. “Today, my heart is broke, but I’m still in fight mode for my son.”

Tanya Wilson, who stood along her attorney and relatives, expressed her frustration, sadness and a desire for justice a day after prosecutors announced they would not file charges against D.C. Police Cmdr. Jason Bagshaw in the fatal shooting of Wilson’s son. Bagshaw was off-duty when he shot Lazarus David Wilson, 23, outside a restaurant at the Wharf last summer.

The family plans to file a federal lawsuit against D.C. police and Bagshaw for wrongful death, excessive force and a survival action, said Andrew O. Clarke, an attorney for the Wilson family. Wilson’s relatives wished prosecutors presented the case to a grand jury to allow a panel to decide if charges should be filed, he said.

“This is becoming a narrative that Black people in America know all too well: that our lives don’t matter,” Clarke said during the news conference. “A mother should never have to bury her son. A child should not have to grow up without a parent.”

On July 16, after 9 p.m., Bagshaw of the Special Operations Division and his wife, a D.C. police investigator, were inside a restaurant in the 800 block of Wharf Street SW when there was a commotion outside, prosecutors said.

Bagshaw, who is notorious among local protesters for his conduct as a then-lieutenant leading the on-the-ground response to months of demonstrations that followed the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd in 2020, was in civilian clothes when he ran toward the disturbance, security camera footage released after the incident show.

Police at the time said Bagshaw saw a man pointing a handgun at another person. Prosecutors said Bagshaw pointed his Glock 17 service pistol at Wilson and yelled “MPD, drop the gun!” Wilson did not, and Bagshaw fired once, striking Wilson in the face, prosecutors said. Clarke and relatives say Bagshaw did not identify himself as an officer.

“After a careful, thorough, and independent review of the evidence, federal prosecutors found insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Commander Bagshaw used excessive force under the circumstances,” the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

Bagshaw was not wearing a body camera because he was off-duty and police said they recovered a .45 caliber Glock handgun loaded with a dozen bullets that they said Wilson was holding. After the shooting, Police Chief Robert J. Contee III praised Bagshaw and his wife, saying they “went toward the danger … and they took action.”

Clarke said Wilson was the one who needed help that night.

Tanya Wilson said her son was there to buy a watch before heading to a party — not to cause any trouble. Clarke said that when Bagshaw approached, he failed to assess the situation. If he had, Clarke said, he would have learned Wilson was being robbed and protecting a friend.

“Standing where Mr. Bagshaw was standing, all he saw was another Black man with a gun,” Clarke said.

Through a police spokesman, Bagshaw declined to comment on Thursday. D.C. police did not respond to a request for comment from the department and Bagshaw on Friday. A spokeswoman for the the U.S. attorney’s office in D.C. declined to comment beyond Thursday’s news release announcing Bagshaw would not be charged.

Tanya Wilson said her son was maturing and dreaming big. She spoke to him the day before he died and said he showed her around his first apartment and the room that would be for his son. He recently got partial custody and was “so happy,” Tanya Wilson said. She loved his bright, large smile and kind heart.

He wanted to open a transportation business, a valet service for stars and celebrities, to provide “generational wealth” for his family, Tanya Wilson said.

She said he was a “mama’s boy” who used to lay across Tanya Wilson’s bed and say: “Mama, you know what? When I make it big, I’m going to buy you your own house. You’re not even going to have to worry about cleaning it because I’m going to hire somebody to clean it.” He saw the struggles his mom went through to provide for her eight children and told her that his wish to provide for her would be his “payment,” she said.

The family met with the U.S. attorney’s office on Thursday when they learned prosecutors would not be filing charges. Tanya Wilson said that decision was the same as telling her “my son and his life did not matter, that his death did not matter.”

Last Sunday was Wilson’s birthday. He would have turned 24. The family went to the Wharf, where they sang happy birthday and released balloons into the sky.

