Three killed hours apart in D.C. shootings, raising homicide count

Three men were fatally shot in separate incidents Thursday in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police, adding to the District’s homicide count that is now far outpacing the first two months of last year. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The killings occurred amid a spate of eight shootings with at least nine victims between 4:20 p.m. on Thursday and 1:15 p.m. Friday in various part of the District, police said. All the victims were men.

Kelly Mikel Williams, who chairs an advisory neighborhood commission that covers Washington Highlands in Southeast Washington, where one of Thursday’s killings occurred, said federal officers should help local police on patrol.

“People are very frustrated, and they’re scared,” Williams said. He pointed to a community crime meeting he attended earlier this week in which residents told leaders they fear retaliation for talking with police.

“The city is under siege,” Williams said.

The recent violence came on the same day Police Chief Robert J. Contee III appeared at a D.C. Council oversight hearing and discussed his concerns about illegal firearms. He pressed for support to hire more officers for a force that is the smallest it has been in decades.

A department that counted 3,855 officers in 2018 now has fewer than 3,400, which Contee told lawmakers may be the lowest since the 1970s. Police blame a Council-imposed budget cut in 2020 that forced a hiring freeze, which lawmakers dispute, as well as challenges experienced by departments across the country in recruitment and retention.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said last year she wants the force to have 4,000 officers within 10 years, but Contee said at the Thursday’s hearing “it will take more than a decade to reach 3,800 sworn officers if we are able to sustain even modest net gains in staffing each year.”

Proponents of a smaller police force argue more officers doesn’t correlate to less crime. They suggest that resources instead be diverted to community services and other non-law enforcement solutions to address systemic issues that could lead to crime.

At the hearing, Contee said his biggest challenge continues to be illegal firearms. He noted that shootings in D.C. are about 30 percent higher than they were in pre-pandemic 2019.

In the first two months of this year, homicides are up 25 percent over the same period in 2022, according to police statistics. Last year ended with fewer killings than in 2021, which ended with the highest number of homicides in nearly two decades.

The latest series of shootings began Thursday about 4:20 p.m. when police said Stefon Sampson, 23, was killed in the 1800 block of Frederick Douglass Place. A police report says two vehicles and the outside of two apartments were struck by gunfire.

Efforts to reach relatives of Sampson, who lives in Southeast Washington, were not immediately successful.

Later Thursday evening, a man suffered a minor gunshot wound in Northeast Washington, and a 30-year-old man whose identity has not yet been released died in a shooting about 7:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace SE.

About 8:15 p.m., police said a man was wounded in the 1400 block of Downing Street NE, near the Brentwood Recreation Center. That is less than three blocks from where three people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday night. Police did not say if the two incidents were related.

Two more people were shot and wounded shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday in Northeast Washington. About 10:50 p.m., police said Antonio Woodson, 41, of Capitol Heights, Md., was fatally shot in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street SE, in Washington Highlands.

Police said they knew of no motive, and efforts to reach Woodson’s relatives were not successful.

Authorities said two more men were injured in separate shootings in Northeast Washington about 12:30 a.m. in the Eckington neighborhood and around 1:15 p.m. in Caver-Langston.

