Security company owner fatally shot outside skating rink, police say

The owner of a security company was shot and killed outside a Temple Hills-area skating rink Thursday night, according to Prince George's County police. Police identified the victim as Eugene Smith, 31, of D.C. Officers responded about 11:45 p.m. to the 3100 block of Branch Avenue for a reported shooting, police said. Officers found Smith with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, Smith was leaving the establishment and was struck as gunshots were fired from a silver sedan out front, Maj. Zachary O’Lare said at a news conference Friday.

O’Lare said police do not know yet whether the shooting was targeted. Smith was not working as a security guard at the time of the shooting, O’Lare said.

Smith is the owner of a security company that worked for the skating rink, according to police. O’Lare said “several of his security officers” were working at the rink at the time of the shooting.

“At this time, there were no altercations, from what we’re advised, in the skating rink that evening that security officers were involved in,” O’Lare said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Neither Smith’s family members nor the skating rink’s owner could immediately be reached for comment.

