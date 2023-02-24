One day after historic heat, Washington returned to reality

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington’s temperatures on Thursday made weather history, but Friday brought us back toward weather reality, providing less warmth, some clouds, some wind and much in common with the averages. Around 4 p.m. Friday, by the time a day has usually revealed itself to the thermometer, we beheld gray skies, felt a 15 mph breeze and measured 52 degrees.

About 24 hours earlier, the temperature was almost 30 degrees higher; Thursday’s 81 set a record for Feb. 23.

Rather than set a record, Friday’s afternoon readings in the 50s came close to the average for the date, which is 50.

Almost ordinary in its numerical parameters, Friday may still have distinguished itself meteorologically: as a symbol of the variability that often keeps today from being a mere replica of yesterday.

