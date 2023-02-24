Woman fatally stabbed, man shot in Herndon, Va. home

Listen Gift Article Share

Two people who were known to each other were killed Friday in a Herndon-area home, Fairfax County police said. Around 8 a.m., police were dispatched to a home at the 13200 block of Stable Brook Way in response to a call that a man had been shot and a woman had been stabbed, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said at a news conference. Davis said when police arrived at the residence, they found the man dead. The woman was transported to the hospital, where she later died, he said.

“We know one person was shot and killed. The other was stabbed and killed,” Davis said. “We’re working through the order of things and we’re working through identifying the person responsible for each, because it may not be the same person.”

Davis said there were two other adults in the home, one of them being the person who called 911. There was also a girl who is about 4 years old at the residence, who was not physically harmed, Davis said. He said all three people are in police custody.

Davis did not disclose the relationships of the people inside the home but said they were all known to one another. He said everyone inside the home was of interest in the investigation, and that two firearms and a knife were recovered from the scene.

GiftOutline Gift Article