The shooting was reported at about 8:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of P Street SW. The site is a mainly residential area northeast of Audi Field.

A man was shot and killed Saturday night within about a half-mile of Audi Field, where D.C. United played its home opener, according to the D.C. police.

The name of the victim was not available immediately, and it could not be learned if the shooting had any connection to the soccer match, or to fans going to or coming from the stadium.