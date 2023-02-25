Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Feb. 19 New York Times Book Review included a review of “Against the World” by Tara Zahra. With the review was a (sort of unrelated) photo with a bare bones caption of “A parade in Washington, D.C., in 1923.” Researching a bit further I found it was a Shriners parade. My question for you is what in the heck are those towers that appear to line the street in the photo? Something temporary for the parade? Or something in D.C. history I know nothing about?

— Philip Gaylord, Brookfield, Conn.

The photograph in question shows the stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue NW between the White House and Lafayette Square, though both are obscured by buildings and trees. What you can see are some curious towers, thin and circular and — on closer inspection — vaguely Middle Eastern. They were temporary decorations built to celebrate the Ancient Arabic Order of the Nobles of the Mystic Shrine. You may know them as the Shriners.

Advertisement

The Shriners are a branch of Freemasonry, a fraternal group that’s been active in this country since before it was a country. The organization was popular among the Founding Fathers, including presidents. When George Washington laid the cornerstone for the U.S. Capitol, he was dressed in his ceremonial Masonic garb.

In 1923, there happened to be a Mason in the White House. And Warren G. Harding wasn’t just any type of Mason. He was a Shriner.

What are Shriners? Think of them as the “fun” Masons. Other branches of Masonry — the York rite, the Scottish rite — had been around for centuries. The Shriners were founded in 1870, as “sort of a response to the seriousness of Freemasonry,” said Chris Ruli, a historian and Mason.

They took as their inspiration the burgeoning fascination with Egyptology and the Arab world. The feat of the Pyramids fit with the mind-set of the Masons, who employ masonry and construction as a metaphor for self-betterment.

The Shriners would become known for their philanthropy — funding children’s hospitals — but they would also be known for their zanier side: donning fezzes and zipping around in tiny cars.

Advertisement

In 1923, you couldn’t be a Shriner until you’d already completed those other, more sober levels of Masonry, so Shriners were some of the most accomplished men — only men, and only White men — in the country. With a Shriner in the White House in 1923, Washington seemed like the perfect place for the group’s annual convention, held from June 3 to 7.

“It really turned into this huge event,” Ruli said. Some estimates put the crowd at 250,000, at the time country’s largest gathering of Shriners.

“These were some of the richest Masons in the United States,” Ruli said. “They spared no expense.”

Pennsylvania Avenue was festooned with the scimitar and crescent symbol of the Shriners and strung with 35,000 electric lights. Loudspeakers were positioned throughout the city so everyone could hear performances by Shriner bands, including a massed band led by John Philip Sousa, a Mason. Hotels, movie theaters and restaurants offered special deals to Shriners.

Advertisement

There were two parades: one on the morning of June 5 and another on the evening of June 6. Both passed by the convention’s centerpiece: the Garden of Allah, constructed in Lafayette Square.

In came palm trees. There were Sphinxes, too, made in Pennsylvania. The District Commissioners had to authorize the largest components: 10 pillars, including four modeled after columns in the Temple of Karnak in Luxor. These were 50 feet high, six feet in diameter, painted with hieroglyphs and topped with gigantic papyrus blossoms.

The overall effect was not accurately Egyptian or Arab, but what the Shriners back then perceived those things to be.

“These are antiquated perceptions,” Ruli said.

Today we’d call it cultural appropriation. And cultural confusion. Egyptian hieroglyphs don’t have much to do with Islam. Fezzes don’t have much to do with pharaohs.

But the Shriners seemed to enjoy themselves. Pennsylvania Avenue — redubbed “The Road to Mecca” — was thronged by “rollicking hordes,” wrote The Washington Post. “Never before has the staid, dignified old city been so entirely at the mercy of such a gay, happy, carefree crowd of good fellows … Physically, the entire nature of the ‘most beautiful city of the world’ was changed.”

A week later, it was changed back.

GiftOutline Gift Article