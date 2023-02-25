How do we love snow? Let us count the flakes.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Snow fell in the Washington region on Saturday, little more than flurries in many spots, but scenic and sufficient perhaps to uphold our honor as a place that does know winter. The snow’s seeming lack of great impact on our daily lives and weekend routines evoked irony. On social media, residents showed awareness of how little we have had and how little we got, viewed against Washington’s traditional snow rituals.

Washington’s winter has been notable for both its warmth and its lack of snow. Officially, the city has measured 0.4 inches.

It appears that Saturday’s impressive aesthetics failed to translate in Washington to officially measurable snow. As of 5 p.m., the National Weather Service inscribed the day in our weather annals as having only a “trace” of snow.

In a winter of so little snow, much commentary on Saturday’s flakes seemed skewed toward the acerbic and self-mocking. “Thank goodness it’s almost over... ” read one tweet. “the blizzard of ’23 was out of control.”

Under gray skies in the downtown core of the region, the snow seemed to reach an eye-filling, big-flaked crescendo around noon. But it appeared, at least from preliminary accounts, to confine its physical effects to the whitening of lawns and decks.

However, the slow and silent descent of white flakes, like battalions and brigades of parachutists, seems a constant source of wonder.

On Saturday, it seemed to signify the existence of change, particularly when viewed against the heat of only two days before, and our almost summery 81 degrees.

