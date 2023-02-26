Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

People have been asking me how my dog is doing. “Better,” I say. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight With Archie, that counts as progress. We adopted Archie back in September 2020. Like so many other dogs, he was a pandemic pup. Not that he was a pup. Archie’s puppyhood was far behind him. But how far? Exactly how old is he?

Before we tried to answer that, we tried to answer a different question: What is he?

We paid for a doggy DNA test that said Archie is 100 percent Labrador retriever. We’re not sure we believe it — with his pointy face, rat-like tail, narrow hips and stripe of bristly back hair — Archie doesn’t seem very Labby. But fine. Whatever.

Then the same testing company said it could use Archie’s DNA to tell us how old he is. When we got Archie, the rescue group estimated he was seven. But who could be sure? Dogs like Archie — conveyed northward from abysmal situations in the rural South — don’t come with birth certificates.

Advertisement

And it was hard to tell just by looking at Archie. He looks like a dog who’s seen things. He has a very expressive face. Alas, it never seems to express joy. More often, it shows concern. Archie is apparently equipped with extra muscles that allow him to wrinkle his forehead. He often wears a look that says, “I know you have fed me and walked me every day for the last 893 days, but how do I know you’re going to do it tomorrow?”

Nothing we say seems to reassure him, which has led to some … issues.

When Archie last appeared in this space, it was because we were trying to wean him from his habit of howling, barking and conniption-fitting whenever we left him alone. We couldn’t leave the house without hiring a dogsitter.

I’m happy to report that things are better. We gave up on our trainer’s suggestion to keep him behind a baby gate while we were working elsewhere in the house. Instead, every morning my wife, Ruth, goes into her home office and closes the door. I go upstairs, where Archie never ventures. And there we stay for the next three or four hours.

Advertisement

Archie used to whimper when he couldn’t see us. Now he’s resigned himself to being alone.

Of course, he’s not really alone. We’re still in the house. When we have to actually leave — we do have jobs that preclude being total shut-ins — we exit through the study and put on a recording of Ruth talking.

Because we have Ring cameras set up, we know what happens next: Archie either curls up against the closed door or he goes to his bed in the dining room. This is wonderful.

Does Archie think we’re really behind that door? Or is he lying to himself to make himself feel better, like the husband who tells himself his wife really does have to work late because the truth is too horrible to contemplate?

Perhaps I make it sound like Archie’s a pain. He isn’t. Well, he is, but he isn’t only a pain. He’s settled down a bit — after more than two years! — allowing us to learn more about his personality.

Archie loves patches of sunlight, even if they’re outside in the cold. He doesn’t like having his butt scratched, but he loves it when you rub his chest and belly.

I’ve identified two trigger points on his hindquarters. When Archie’s on his back, I can scratch the spots just so and get his rear legs kicking back and forth. He’s basically the size of Australia’s largest marsupial, thus the nickname: kangaroo spots.

Advertisement

So how old is this kanga-canine? Last November I swabbed Archie’s cheek again and sent the slobbery Q-tip off to the testing company. A month later, an email arrived saying Archie’s age was 10 years and one month, so about a year older than we’d thought.

Or was he? Last month the company, Embark, emailed and took it all back. The age test, they wrote, “was not performing in a way that meets our scientific standards.”

They offered to give us all of our money back or just a portion, in case we wanted to test Archie again when the bugs have been worked out.

We opted for the latter. Old dogs — old rescue dogs — often need the bugs worked out, too.

GiftOutline Gift Article