The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3700 block of Dunlap Street, police said.

Prince George’s County police said they were investigating the fatal shooting of a man just before noon on Sunday in Temple Hills, Md.

In the same block a year ago — Feb. 26, 2022 — Lyft driver Abdul Rauf Khan, 71, of Springfield, Va., was fatally shot during a carjacking. A 17-year-old District youth was charged with murder, and two other teens were charged with lesser crimes related to Khan’s stolen vehicle, police said last year.