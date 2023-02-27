Human remains found in trash trailer in Northern Virginia

The remains were discovered shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the 46oo block of West Ox Road in the county’s Fair Lakes area, according to Lt. Lance Hamilton, a police spokesman. Authorities said on Twitter, “Preliminarily, no significant trauma was observed on the body.”

Police in Fairfax County, Va., said they are investigating the death of a person whose remains were found Monday in a trailer used to haul trash.

Hamilton said he was not immediately able to describe how the remains were discovered or precisely where.

The county’s Public Works and Environmental Services agency operates a recycling and trash-disposal facility in the 4600 block of West Ox, just off Interstate 66. “Also known as the recycling Center, the I-66 Transfer Station provides high-quality and environmentally-responsive recycling and disposal services for Fairfax County,” the agency’s website says.