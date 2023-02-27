Monday suggested a last February effort to be wintry

As February fades, Monday, with its clouds and chill, seemed to suggest a last effort by an unusually warm month to reveal some of the truth about a Washington winter.
A substantial supply of gray clouds overhead, often seeming to roll from horizon to horizon, blotting out sunshine, helped to hint at the blankness and bleakness that many associate with winter.
Monday seemed to suggest another weather truth. Some days differ drastically from their predecessors. But sometimes, as with Monday, a day seems to mirror the one before; Monday’s high of 53 almost matched Sunday’s 54.