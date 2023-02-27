The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Monday suggested a last February effort to be wintry

It was still warmer than average, but only by a bit.

February 27, 2023 at 9:29 p.m. EST

As February fades, Monday, with its clouds and chill, seemed to suggest a last effort by an unusually warm month to reveal some of the truth about a Washington winter.

In contrast to many days this month, the high temperature, 53 degrees, was close to average.

But in seeming deference to the month’s overall warmth, being near average still meant being above it. Monday turned out two degrees higher than the average for the date, which is 51.

A substantial supply of gray clouds overhead, often seeming to roll from horizon to horizon, blotting out sunshine, helped to hint at the blankness and bleakness that many associate with winter.

Monday seemed to suggest another weather truth. Some days differ drastically from their predecessors. But sometimes, as with Monday, a day seems to mirror the one before; Monday’s high of 53 almost matched Sunday’s 54.

