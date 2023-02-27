Wes Moore wants automatic minimum-wage hikes. Not all Democrats agree.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gov. Wes Moore (D) on Monday launched his campaign to automatically hike the state’s minimum wage, arguing that tying increases to inflation would reduce child poverty and loosen the tight labor market. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight It appears to be a tough sell, even to fellow Democrats. Key leaders said they are skeptical of putting wage policy on autopilot and of stripping the Democratic-dominated General Assembly of the power to set all future hikes, even as they may support accelerating a planned $15 minimum-wage hike by two years.

“It’s caused consternation among our members,” Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles), chairman of the House Economic Matters Committee, said in an interview, before Moore testified about the measure before the committee.

The lukewarm reception to minimum-wage indexing marks the first time the new governor is publicly at odds with members of his party, leaving Moore haggling over an initiative he says is critical to delivering his campaign promise to end child poverty and close the racial wealth gap.

Advertisement

His proposal would tie annual minimum-wage increases to the consumer price index, ensuring that earning power for the lowest-paid employees is not degraded.

Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) said senators are reluctant to endorse automatic increases, telling reporters last week: “Indexing is a tough issue. I don’t think the committee is overly supportive at the moment.”

Moore went on the offensive this week, convening a public roundtable discussion Monday with small business owners, his labor and commerce secretaries, and Comptroller Brooke Lierman (D).

“There is no issue that’s going to be more important,” he said, later adding, “We know this is going to be a fight.”

The roundtable discussed what Moore sees as the benefits to automatic increases — predictability for businesses, employees who aren’t distracted by the inability to make ends meet, a reduced reliance on safety net programs, economic benefits as the extra cash circulates in the local economy, among others.

Advertisement

He said 152,000 children live in households with minimum wage workers, and an automatic increase would further his goal to reduce child poverty. “We refuse to look at any of those children and say we will not act in this moment,” he said.

Asked three different ways by reporters Monday, Moore declined to say whether he would veto the bill if it did not include indexing.

Maryland’s minimum wage is $13.25 per hour, after a 75-cent hourly increase in January. It’s scheduled to rise to $14 per hour next year. Without intervention, it will hit $15 per hour in 2025, more than double the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Two Maryland counties that have some of the state’s highest median incomes, Montgomery and Howard counties, have set local minimum wages higher than the statewide floor.

The Maryland legislature has voted twice before — in 2014 and then in 2019 — to raise the minimum wage and promise future increases.

Advertisement

Moore said that the earning power promised by the 2014 bill was eroded by record inflation and that the pandemic’s curveball calls for revisiting the wage again, to unlock a tight labor market and help offset the costs of child care and transportation to get to work.

“Without indexing, Maryland families will fall further and further behind,” Moore said.

Maryland’s unemployment rate is higher than the national average at 4 percent, tied for 35th in the country alongside Mississippi, Kentucky and Arizona.

Eighteen states and the District of Columbia have automatic minimum-wage increases tied to some type of index, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Moore noted that many of them are Republican-dominated states. The governor’s proposal would cap annual wage increases at 5 percent, regardless of inflation, and grants the Board of Public Works power to suspend automatic increases during abnormal economic conditions.

Advertisement

Moore worked the House of Delegates committee room Monday, complimenting Republicans on their critical questions and thanking a Democratic lawmaker who applauded as he began to testify.

“Too many Marylanders are still struggling just to get by,” Moore told the committee. “Too many Marylanders aren’t able to build generational wealth to lift their children to the next rung of the economic ladder, to own more than they owe, to pass something off to your children. Besides that, too many entrepreneurs struggled to get their businesses started and to grow. And we can. And we should do better for all Marylanders.”

Moore’s personal appeal to lawmakers marks a departure from his predecessor, Republican Larry Hogan, who strategically refused to testify before the General Assembly to avoid confrontations with Democrats. During a hearing following the roundtable, Del. Jesse T. Pippy (R-Frederick) told Moore: “I may get in trouble for saying this, but I don’t remember another governor coming in to committee. So I respect you for that.”

Advertisement

Republicans, who hold super-minorities in both chambers, raised concerns that businesses would not be able to keep up with the increases, that those near the border states of Pennsylvania and West Virginia, where the minimum wage is lower, would be at a competitive disadvantage, and that bringing up the wage for the lowest-paid workers would make it more expensive to better compensate highly paid ones.

Moore will face another slate of lawmakers when he testifies Wednesday in the Senate.

Ferguson said the legislature should pass increases as warranted. And although the Senate will probably advance at least some version of the bill, he said, “I don’t think it will look the same way as it looked as it was introduced.

“The committee is working, trying to figure out a way forward that makes sense for both employers and employees. You know, the last thing in the world we want to do is shock the system and then have less people employed. And so we’re trying to look for a glide path that works for as many people as possible.”

GiftOutline Gift Article